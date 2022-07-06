Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. China Electric Mfg. Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1611   TW0001611002

CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION

(1611)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-04
18.70 TWD   +1.63%
04:54aCHINA ELECTRIC MFG : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date
PU
06/13China Electric Mfg. Corporation Announces Board Changes
CI
05/31CHINA ELECTRIC MFG : Announcement of the change of the chairman of the company
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Electric Mfg : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date

07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/07/06 Time of announcement 16:40:14
Subject 
 Announcement that the company sets the
ex-dividend base date
Date of events 2022/07/06 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/07/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of
NTD 258,188,594
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend distribution date is planned to be 2022/08/08

Disclaimer

China Electric Mfg. Corporation published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 08:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 778 M 59,6 M 59,6 M
Net income 2021 279 M 9,35 M 9,35 M
Net cash 2021 844 M 28,3 M 28,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,6x
Yield 2021 3,63%
Capitalization 6 035 M 202 M 202 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,71x
EV / Sales 2021 3,53x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 66,8%
Chart CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
China Electric Mfg. Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Fang Yu Weng General Manager
Yi Feng Yan Chief Financial Officer & Chief Investment Officer
Li Chen Chou Chairman
Hsien Chieh Hsieh Independent Director
Meng Xiu Li Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION-15.19%202
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-10.91%181 590
KEYENCE CORPORATION-35.76%82 983
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-34.95%64 838
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%64 284
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.30%50 821