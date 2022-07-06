China Electric Mfg : Announcement that the company sets the ex-dividend base date
07/06/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Provided by: CHINA ELECTRIC MFG. CORPORATION
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/07/06
Time of announcement
16:40:14
Subject
Announcement that the company sets the
ex-dividend base date
Date of events
2022/07/06
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/07/06
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash dividend of
NTD 258,188,594
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/21
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/22
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/23
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/27
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/27
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
The cash dividend distribution date is planned to be 2022/08/08
