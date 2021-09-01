Log in
    85   BMG2122L1054

CHINA ELECTRONICS HUADA TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED

(85)
China Electronics Huada Technology : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

09/01/2021
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

CEC - China Electronics Corp Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 09:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 1 325 M 170 M 170 M
Net income 2020 -1 013 M -130 M -130 M
Net cash 2020 417 M 53,6 M 53,6 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,44x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 624 M 209 M 209 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,55x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 40,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hong Zhou Liu Managing Director & Executive Director
Haidong Xu Non-Executive Chairman
Kay Cheung Chan Independent Non-Executive Director
Hong Sheng Qiu Independent Non-Executive Director
Chan Lum Chow Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ELECTRONICS HUADA TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED11.11%209
MEDIATEK INC.20.62%51 553
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.20.00%30 286
SANAN OPTOELECTRONICS CO., LTD.34.43%25 174
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.67.18%21 011
CHINA RESOURCES MICROELECTRONICS LIMITED20.66%14 211