China Electronics Optics Valley Union : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited ʕཥΈԋᑌΥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 798)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

SUMMARY OF 2021 RESULTS

• In 2021, the Group achieved total revenue of RMB4,530.6 million, representing an increase of 48.6% as compared to that of last year. The profit attributable to the owners of the Company for 2021 was RMB640.2 million, representing an increase of 37.9% as compared to that of last year. The Group's significant improvement in results demonstrated the effectiveness of its transformation in the starting year of the "14th Five Year Plan".

• In 2021, the Group has vigorously promoted its methodology of "responsive customization (敏捷定制)", organized supply chain financial solutions, adhered to the bottom-line principle of maintaining a positive operating cash flow, and thus realized RMB155.7 million in net cash inflow from operating activities. The cash flow from operating activities remained positive for the recent three years.

• In 2021, with the addition of five high-quality industrial park projects in cities such as Chongqing, Mianyang and Nantong, the Group has high-quality land bank of approximately 711.8 million sq.m. in various cities, including Chengdu, Changsha, Shanghai, Wuhan and Tianjin as at the end of the Reporting Period.

• In order to maintain the growth of industrial park investment and lay the foundation for growth during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, the Group has moderately increased the reserve and operating rate of its industrial parks. As at 31 December 2021, the total bank borrowings and bonds payable of the Group was RMB5,360.1 million, representing a decrease of RMB250.1 million as compared to the end of last year, with the gearing ratio being strictly controlled at approximately 60%. Benefiting from factors such as financing structure adjustment, the average borrowing costs decreased to 5.1% in 2021 as compared to 5.4% in 2020.

• The Group has adhered to its sustainable and stable profit distribution policy. The Board proposes to declare a final dividend of HK$2.50 cents (equivalent to approximately RMB2.03 cents) per Share, amounting to approximately HK$189.4 million in aggregate (equivalent to approximately RMB154.0 million) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "CEOVU") for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures of the audited consolidated financial results for 2020 as follows.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2021 2020

Note

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue 3 4,530,568 3,048,618 Cost of sales 5 (3,232,603) (2,110,808) Gross profit 1,297,965 937,810 Other income and gains - net 4 485,272 268,248 Selling and distribution expenses 5 (129,577) (113,638) Administrative expenses 5 (450,097) (310,296) Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets 5 (76,119) (21,117) Fair value gains on investment properties 11 51,081 85,726 Operating profit 1,178,525 846,733 Finance income 6 77,462 78,334 Finance costs 6 (271,096) (240,484) Net finance costs (193,634) (162,150) Share of profits of associates 7 76,158 124,818 Share of profits of joint ventures 23,834 7,512 Profit before income tax 1,084,883 816,913 Income tax expense 8 (472,273) (276,445) Profit for the year 612,610 540,468 Profit for the year attributable to: - Owners of the Company 640,203 464,340 - Non-controlling interests (27,593) 76,128 Profit for the year 612,610 540,468 Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary equity holders of the Company: Basic and diluted (RMB cents) 9 8.45 6.13

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December

2021 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Profit for the year 612,610 540,468 Other comprehensive income: Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: - Currency translation differences (2,695) (23,402) Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax (2,695) (23,402) Total comprehensive income for the year 609,915 517,066 Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to: - Owners of the Company 637,508 440,938 - Non-controlling interests (27,593) 76,128 Total comprehensive income for the year 609,915 517,066

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 426,200 435,971 Right-of-use assets 10 98,063 67,478 Investment properties 11 5,091,625 4,697,854 Intangible assets 57,442 57,342 Investments in associates 7 1,963,666 1,883,044 Investments in joint ventures 161,956 190,103 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 693,237 572,006 Trade and other receivables 15 414,731 380,593 Deferred income tax assets 79,927 72,258 8,986,847 8,356,649 Current assets Properties under development 12 3,904,555 2,796,527 Completed properties held for sale 13 2,707,251 3,198,710 Inventories and contracting work-in-progress 14 91,187 71,540 Trade and other receivables 15 1,941,971 1,936,993 Current income tax assets 111,867 45,919 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 194,974 45,095 Contract assets 920,085 639,670 Deposits in banks with original maturities over three months 56,300 21,516 Restricted cash 237,547 188,460 Cash and cash equivalents 2,155,136 2,124,958 12,320,873 11,069,388 Current liabilities Contract liabilities 507,875 382,995 Trade and other payables 16 4,532,253 3,279,130 Corporate bonds 17 258,097 1,334,501 Bank and other borrowings 18 3,117,511 3,061,350 Lease liabilities 10 82,992 81,518 Current income tax liabilities 551,338 526,125 Current portion of deferred income 77,983 62,566 9,128,049 8,728,185 Net current assets 3,192,824 2,341,203 Total assets less current liabilities 12,179,671 10,697,852 At 31 December 2021

Note

Note 2020 RMB'000 RMB'000 Non-current liabilities Bank and other borrowings 18 1,984,469 1,214,345 Lease liabilities 10 479,399 458,148 Deferred income tax liabilities 508,633 462,467 Non-current portion of deferred income 701,847 563,096 3,674,348 2,698,056 Net assets 8,505,323 7,999,796 Equity Share capital 19 623,048 623,048 Treasury shares 19 (121,056) (121,056) Reserves 2,947,927 2,963,354 Retained earnings 3,941,505 3,415,452 Total equity attributable to owners of the Company 7,391,424 6,880,798 Non-controlling interests 1,113,899 1,118,998 Total equity 8,505,323 7,999,796 Total equity and non-current liabilities 12,179,671 10,697,852 At 31 December 2021

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION