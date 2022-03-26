Log in
  China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited
CHINA ELECTRONICS OPTICS VALLEY UNION HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

China Electronics Optics Valley Union : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited ʕཥΈԋᑌΥછٰϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 798)

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

SUMMARY OF 2021 RESULTS

  • • In 2021, the Group achieved total revenue of RMB4,530.6 million, representing an increase of 48.6% as compared to that of last year. The profit attributable to the owners of the Company for 2021 was RMB640.2 million, representing an increase of 37.9% as compared to that of last year. The Group's significant improvement in results demonstrated the effectiveness of its transformation in the starting year of the "14th Five Year Plan".

  • • In 2021, the Group has vigorously promoted its methodology of "responsive customization (敏捷定制)", organized supply chain financial solutions, adhered to the bottom-line principle of maintaining a positive operating cash flow, and thus realized RMB155.7 million in net cash inflow from operating activities. The cash flow from operating activities remained positive for the recent three years.

  • • In 2021, with the addition of five high-quality industrial park projects in cities such as Chongqing, Mianyang and Nantong, the Group has high-quality land bank of approximately 711.8 million sq.m. in various cities, including Chengdu, Changsha, Shanghai, Wuhan and Tianjin as at the end of the Reporting Period.

  • • In order to maintain the growth of industrial park investment and lay the foundation for growth during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, the Group has moderately increased the reserve and operating rate of its industrial parks. As at 31 December 2021, the total bank borrowings and bonds payable of the Group was RMB5,360.1 million, representing a decrease of RMB250.1 million as compared to the end of last year, with the gearing ratio being strictly controlled at approximately 60%. Benefiting from factors such as financing structure adjustment, the average borrowing costs decreased to 5.1% in 2021 as compared to 5.4% in 2020.

  • • The Group has adhered to its sustainable and stable profit distribution policy. The Board proposes to declare a final dividend of HK$2.50 cents (equivalent to approximately RMB2.03 cents) per Share, amounting to approximately HK$189.4 million in aggregate (equivalent to approximately RMB154.0 million) for the year ended 31 December 2021.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "CEOVU") for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures of the audited consolidated financial results for 2020 as follows.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

Year ended 31 December 2021 2020

Note

RMB'000 RMB'000

Revenue

3

4,530,568

3,048,618

Cost of sales

5

(3,232,603)

(2,110,808)

Gross profit

1,297,965

937,810

Other income and gains - net

4

485,272

268,248

Selling and distribution expenses

5

(129,577)

(113,638)

Administrative expenses

5

(450,097)

(310,296)

Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets

5

(76,119)

(21,117)

Fair value gains on investment properties

11

51,081

85,726

Operating profit

1,178,525

846,733

Finance income

6

77,462

78,334

Finance costs

6

(271,096)

(240,484)

Net finance costs

(193,634)

(162,150)

Share of profits of associates

7

76,158

124,818

Share of profits of joint ventures

23,834

7,512

Profit before income tax

1,084,883

816,913

Income tax expense

8

(472,273)

(276,445)

Profit for the year

612,610

540,468

Profit for the year attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

640,203

464,340

- Non-controlling interests

(27,593)

76,128

Profit for the year

612,610

540,468

Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary

equity holders of the Company:

Basic and diluted (RMB cents)

9

8.45

6.13

The above consolidated statement of profit or loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanyingnotes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Year ended 31 December

2021

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Profit for the year

612,610

540,468

Other comprehensive income:

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:

- Currency translation differences

(2,695)

(23,402)

Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax

(2,695)

(23,402)

Total comprehensive income for the year

609,915

517,066

Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to:

- Owners of the Company

637,508

440,938

- Non-controlling interests

(27,593)

76,128

Total comprehensive income for the year

609,915

517,066

The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

426,200

435,971

Right-of-use assets

10

98,063

67,478

Investment properties

11

5,091,625

4,697,854

Intangible assets

57,442

57,342

Investments in associates

7

1,963,666

1,883,044

Investments in joint ventures

161,956

190,103

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

693,237

572,006

Trade and other receivables

15

414,731

380,593

Deferred income tax assets

79,927

72,258

8,986,847

8,356,649

Current assets

Properties under development

12

3,904,555

2,796,527

Completed properties held for sale

13

2,707,251

3,198,710

Inventories and contracting work-in-progress

14

91,187

71,540

Trade and other receivables

15

1,941,971

1,936,993

Current income tax assets

111,867

45,919

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

194,974

45,095

Contract assets

920,085

639,670

Deposits in banks with original maturities over three

months

56,300

21,516

Restricted cash

237,547

188,460

Cash and cash equivalents

2,155,136

2,124,958

12,320,873

11,069,388

Current liabilities

Contract liabilities

507,875

382,995

Trade and other payables

16

4,532,253

3,279,130

Corporate bonds

17

258,097

1,334,501

Bank and other borrowings

18

3,117,511

3,061,350

Lease liabilities

10

82,992

81,518

Current income tax liabilities

551,338

526,125

Current portion of deferred income

77,983

62,566

9,128,049

8,728,185

Net current assets

3,192,824

2,341,203

Total assets less current liabilities

12,179,671

10,697,852

At 31 December 2021

Note

Note

2020

RMB'000

RMB'000

Non-current liabilities

Bank and other borrowings

18

1,984,469

1,214,345

Lease liabilities

10

479,399

458,148

Deferred income tax liabilities

508,633

462,467

Non-current portion of deferred income

701,847

563,096

3,674,348

2,698,056

Net assets

8,505,323

7,999,796

Equity

Share capital

19

623,048

623,048

Treasury shares

19

(121,056)

(121,056)

Reserves

2,947,927

2,963,354

Retained earnings

3,941,505

3,415,452

Total equity attributable to owners of the Company

7,391,424

6,880,798

Non-controlling interests

1,113,899

1,118,998

Total equity

8,505,323

7,999,796

Total equity and non-current liabilities

12,179,671

10,697,852

At 31 December 2021

The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

This is an excerpt of the original content.

Disclaimer

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 3 049 M 479 M 479 M
Net income 2020 464 M 72,9 M 72,9 M
Net Debt 2020 4 228 M 664 M 664 M
P/E ratio 2020 6,77x
Yield 2020 4,05%
Capitalization 2 263 M 356 M 356 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,09x
EV / Sales 2020 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 6 969
Free-Float 33,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Qing Hua Xie Chief Executive Officer
Li Ping Huang President & Executive Director
Mao Ming Tian Chief Financial Officer
Gui Lin Liu Chairman & Authorised Representative
Xue Lian Zhang Secretary, Chief-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
