China Electronics Optics Valley Union : ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company LimitedʕཥΈԋᑌΥછٰϞࠢʮ̡
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock code: 798)
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
SUMMARY OF 2021 RESULTS
• In 2021, the Group achieved total revenue of RMB4,530.6 million, representing an increase of 48.6% as compared to that of last year. The profit attributable to the owners of the Company for 2021 was RMB640.2 million, representing an increase of 37.9% as compared to that of last year. The Group's significant improvement in results demonstrated the effectiveness of its transformation in the starting year of the "14th Five Year Plan".
• In 2021, the Group has vigorously promoted its methodology of "responsive customization (敏捷定制)", organized supply chain financial solutions, adhered to the bottom-line principle of maintaining a positive operating cash flow, and thus realized RMB155.7 million in net cash inflow from operating activities. The cash flow from operating activities remained positive for the recent three years.
• In 2021, with the addition of five high-quality industrial park projects in cities such as Chongqing, Mianyang and Nantong, the Group has high-quality land bank of approximately 711.8 million sq.m. in various cities, including Chengdu, Changsha, Shanghai, Wuhan and Tianjin as at the end of the Reporting Period.
• In order to maintain the growth of industrial park investment and lay the foundation for growth during the "14th Five-Year Plan" period, the Group has moderately increased the reserve and operating rate of its industrial parks. As at 31 December 2021, the total bank borrowings and bonds payable of the Group was RMB5,360.1 million, representing a decrease of RMB250.1 million as compared to the end of last year, with the gearing ratio being strictly controlled at approximately 60%. Benefiting from factors such as financing structure adjustment, the average borrowing costs decreased to 5.1% in 2021 as compared to 5.4% in 2020.
• The Group has adhered to its sustainable and stable profit distribution policy. The Board proposes to declare a final dividend of HK$2.50 cents (equivalent to approximately RMB2.03 cents) per Share, amounting to approximately HK$189.4 million in aggregate (equivalent to approximately RMB154.0 million) for the year ended 31 December 2021.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries (collectively, the "Group" or "CEOVU") for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("Reporting Period"), together with the comparative figures of the audited consolidated financial results for 2020 as follows.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS OF THE GROUP
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
Year ended 31 December 20212020
Note
RMB'000RMB'000
Revenue
3
4,530,568
3,048,618
Cost of sales
5
(3,232,603)
(2,110,808)
Gross profit
1,297,965
937,810
Other income and gains - net
4
485,272
268,248
Selling and distribution expenses
5
(129,577)
(113,638)
Administrative expenses
5
(450,097)
(310,296)
Net impairment losses on financial and contract assets
5
(76,119)
(21,117)
Fair value gains on investment properties
11
51,081
85,726
Operating profit
1,178,525
846,733
Finance income
6
77,462
78,334
Finance costs
6
(271,096)
(240,484)
Net finance costs
(193,634)
(162,150)
Share of profits of associates
7
76,158
124,818
Share of profits of joint ventures
23,834
7,512
Profit before income tax
1,084,883
816,913
Income tax expense
8
(472,273)
(276,445)
Profit for the year
612,610
540,468
Profit for the year attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
640,203
464,340
- Non-controlling interests
(27,593)
76,128
Profit for the year
612,610
540,468
Earnings per share for profit attributable to the ordinary
equity holders of the Company:
Basic and diluted (RMB cents)
9
8.45
6.13
The above consolidated statement of profit or loss should be read in conjunction with the accompanyingnotes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Year ended 31 December
2021
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Profit for the year
612,610
540,468
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss:
- Currency translation differences
(2,695)
(23,402)
Other comprehensive income for the year, net of tax
(2,695)
(23,402)
Total comprehensive income for the year
609,915
517,066
Total comprehensive income for the year is attributable to:
- Owners of the Company
637,508
440,938
- Non-controlling interests
(27,593)
76,128
Total comprehensive income for the year
609,915
517,066
The above consolidated statement of comprehensive income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
426,200
435,971
Right-of-use assets
10
98,063
67,478
Investment properties
11
5,091,625
4,697,854
Intangible assets
57,442
57,342
Investments in associates
7
1,963,666
1,883,044
Investments in joint ventures
161,956
190,103
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
693,237
572,006
Trade and other receivables
15
414,731
380,593
Deferred income tax assets
79,927
72,258
8,986,847
8,356,649
Current assets
Properties under development
12
3,904,555
2,796,527
Completed properties held for sale
13
2,707,251
3,198,710
Inventories and contracting work-in-progress
14
91,187
71,540
Trade and other receivables
15
1,941,971
1,936,993
Current income tax assets
111,867
45,919
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
194,974
45,095
Contract assets
920,085
639,670
Deposits in banks with original maturities over three
months
56,300
21,516
Restricted cash
237,547
188,460
Cash and cash equivalents
2,155,136
2,124,958
12,320,873
11,069,388
Current liabilities
Contract liabilities
507,875
382,995
Trade and other payables
16
4,532,253
3,279,130
Corporate bonds
17
258,097
1,334,501
Bank and other borrowings
18
3,117,511
3,061,350
Lease liabilities
10
82,992
81,518
Current income tax liabilities
551,338
526,125
Current portion of deferred income
77,983
62,566
9,128,049
8,728,185
Net current assets
3,192,824
2,341,203
Total assets less current liabilities
12,179,671
10,697,852
At 31 December 2021
Note
Note
2020
RMB'000
RMB'000
Non-current liabilities
Bank and other borrowings
18
1,984,469
1,214,345
Lease liabilities
10
479,399
458,148
Deferred income tax liabilities
508,633
462,467
Non-current portion of deferred income
701,847
563,096
3,674,348
2,698,056
Net assets
8,505,323
7,999,796
Equity
Share capital
19
623,048
623,048
Treasury shares
19
(121,056)
(121,056)
Reserves
2,947,927
2,963,354
Retained earnings
3,941,505
3,415,452
Total equity attributable to owners of the Company
7,391,424
6,880,798
Non-controlling interests
1,113,899
1,118,998
Total equity
8,505,323
7,999,796
Total equity and non-current liabilities
12,179,671
10,697,852
At 31 December 2021
The above consolidated statement of financial position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
