    798   KYG2119Q1091

CHINA ELECTRONICS OPTICS VALLEY UNION HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED

(798)
  Report
China Electronics Optics Valley Union : Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

03/26/2022 | 04:11am EDT
Disclaimer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arisen from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

Issuer name

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited

Stock code

00798

Multi-counter stock code and currency

Not applicable

Other related stock code(s) and name(s)

Not applicable

Title of announcement

ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

Announcement date

25 March 2022

Status

New announcement

Information relating to the dividend

Dividend type

Final

Dividend nature

Ordinary

For the financial year end

31 December 2021

Reporting period end for the dividend declared

31 December 2021

Dividend declared

HKD 0.025 per share

Date of shareholders' approval

16 June 2022

Information relating to Hong Kong share register

Default currency and amount in which the dividend will be paid

HKD 0.025 per share

Exchange rate

HKD 1 : HKD 1

Ex-dividend date

02 August 2022

Latest time to lodge transfer documents for registration with share registrar for determining entitlement to the dividend

03 August 2022 16:30

Book close period

From 04 August 2022 to 05 August 2022

Record date

05 August 2022

Payment date

31 August 2022

Share registrar and its address

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

Shops 1712-1716

17th Floor

Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Wanchai

Hong Kong

Information relating to withholding tax

Details of withholding tax applied to the dividend declared

Not applicable

Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer

Details of listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer

Not applicable

Other information

Other information

Not applicable

Directors of the issuer

The non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Guilin, Mr. Xiang Qunxiong, Mr. Zhang Jie, Ms. Sun Ying and Mr. Hu Bin; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Qi Min, Mr. Qiu Hongsheng and Ms. Chan Ching Har Eliza; and the executive Director is Mr. Huang Liping.

Disclaimer

China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2022 08:10:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
