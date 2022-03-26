China Electronics Optics Valley Union : Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer

|
Disclaimer
Cash Dividend Announcement for Equity Issuer
Issuer name
China Electronics Optics Valley Union Holding Company Limited
Stock code
00798
Multi-counter stock code and currency
Not applicable
Other related stock code(s) and name(s)
Not applicable
Title of announcement
ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
Announcement date
25 March 2022
Status
New announcement
Information relating to the dividend
Dividend type
Final
Dividend nature
Ordinary
For the financial year end
31 December 2021
Reporting period end for the dividend declared
31 December 2021
Dividend declared
HKD 0.025 per share
Date of shareholders' approval
16 June 2022
Information relating to Hong Kong share register
Default currency and amount in which the dividend will be paid
HKD 0.025 per share
Exchange rate
HKD 1 : HKD 1
Ex-dividend date
02 August 2022
Latest time to lodge transfer documents for registration with share registrar for determining entitlement to the dividend
03 August 2022 16:30
Book close period
From 04 August 2022 to 05 August 2022
Record date
05 August 2022
Payment date
31 August 2022
Share registrar and its address
Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited
Shops 1712-1716
17th Floor
Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Wanchai
Hong Kong
Information relating to withholding tax
Details of withholding tax applied to the dividend declared
Not applicable
Information relating to listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer
Details of listed warrants / convertible securities issued by the issuer
Not applicable
Other information
Other information
Not applicable
Directors of the issuer
The non-executive Directors are Mr. Liu Guilin, Mr. Xiang Qunxiong, Mr. Zhang Jie, Ms. Sun Ying and Mr. Hu Bin; the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Qi Min, Mr. Qiu Hongsheng and Ms. Chan Ching Har Eliza; and the executive Director is Mr. Huang Liping.