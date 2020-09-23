Log in
China Energine International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INSIDE INFORMATION AND UNDER RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

09/23/2020 | 06:10am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 航 天 萬 源 國 際（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1185)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INSIDE INFORMATION

AND UNDER RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule

13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to announcement of the Company dated 14 September 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the event of default of loans from ASTF amounted to RMB140 million. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 20 September 2020, a loan from ASTF of RMB80 million was due for repayment and the Group has failed to repay or renew the due loan with ASTF. The aggregate due loans amounted to RMB220 million on the date of this announcement. The due loans are borrowed by Beijing Energine Industry Co., Ltd ("Beijing Energine"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Beijing Energine is a company incorporated in PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in wind turbines manufacture business in PRC.

  • For identification purpose only

1

CALT is yet to complete the decision-making procedures for continuous provision of guarantee, therefore, it fails to sign the guarantee agreement for renewing the loan with ASTF in relation to the Group's due loans, and the Group fails to complete the repayment and the signing of the contract of renewing the loan. The Group is still on further negotiation with CALT in relation to the due loans. The Group has yet to obtain a waiver from ASTF in respect of the defaults and such that ASTF may demand the immediate repayment from Beijing Energine. As at the date of this announcement, ASTF has not made any demand for immediate repayment of the due loans.

Apart from the aggregate due loans of RMB220 million, there are also loans from ASTF amounted to aggregate amount of approximately RMB35 million, RMB187 million, RMB172 million, RMB300 million and RMB30 million will fall due in October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021 respectively.

In order to meet the repayment obligations, the Group has been discussion with ASTF as to the repayment schedule of the loans. The Group will continue to monitor its financial position and will inform and update its shareholders and other investors of any material development in relation to the above by way of announcement as and when appropriate.

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

China Energine International (Holdings) Limited

Liu Zhiwei

Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 23 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Zhiwei, Mr. Li Lei, Mr. Han Qingping, Mr. Xu Jun and Mr. Wang Guanghui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Gordon Ng and Mr. Li Dapeng.

2

