China Energine International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INSIDE INFORMATION AND UNDER RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

CHINA ENERGINE INTERNATIONAL (HOLDINGS) LIMITED 中 國 航 天 萬 源 國 際（ 集 團 ）有 限 公 司*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1185)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INSIDE INFORMATION

AND UNDER RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

This announcement is made by China Energine International (Holdings) Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09(2) and Rule

13.19 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and the Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to announcement of the Company dated 14 September 2020 (the "Announcement") in relation to the event of default of loans from ASTF amounted to RMB140 million. Unless otherwise defined herein, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

On 20 September 2020, a loan from ASTF of RMB80 million was due for repayment and the Group has failed to repay or renew the due loan with ASTF. The aggregate due loans amounted to RMB220 million on the date of this announcement. The due loans are borrowed by Beijing Energine Industry Co., Ltd ("Beijing Energine"), a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of the Company.

Beijing Energine is a company incorporated in PRC with limited liability and is principally engaged in wind turbines manufacture business in PRC.