China Energine International : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO INSIDE INFORMATION AND UNDER RULE 13.19 OF THE LISTING RULES

CALT is yet to complete the decision-making procedures for continuous provision of guarantee, therefore, it fails to sign the guarantee agreement for renewing the loan with ASTF in relation to the Group's due loans, and the Group fails to complete the repayment and the signing of the contract of renewing the loan. The Group is still on further negotiation with CALT in relation to the due loans. The Group has yet to obtain a waiver from ASTF in respect of the defaults and such that ASTF may demand the immediate repayment from Beijing Energine. As at the date of this announcement, ASTF has not made any demand for immediate repayment of the due loans.
Apart from the aggregate due loans of RMB220 million, there are also loans from ASTF amounted to aggregate amount of approximately RMB35 million, RMB187 million, RMB172 million, RMB300 million and RMB30 million will fall due in October 2020, November 2020, December 2020, January 2021 and February 2021 respectively.
In order to meet the repayment obligations, the Group has been discussion with ASTF as to the repayment schedule of the loans. The Group will continue to monitor its financial position and will inform and update its shareholders and other investors of any material development in relation to the above by way of announcement as and when appropriate.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares of the Company.
By Order of the Board
China Energine International (Holdings) Limited
Liu Zhiwei
Chairman and Executive Director
Hong Kong, 23 September 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises five executive Directors, namely Mr. Liu Zhiwei, Mr. Li Lei, Mr. Han Qingping, Mr. Xu Jun and Mr. Wang Guanghui; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Lau Fai Lawrence, Mr. Gordon Ng and Mr. Li Dapeng.