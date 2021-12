China Energy Engineering : ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO OF THE EQUITY TRANSFER AGREEMENT 28/12/2021 22:44 Link SEHK pdf 03996 CH ENERGY ENG

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 28/12/2021 22:44 Link SEHK htm 01988 MINSHENG BANK

ANNOUNCEMENT CONNECTED TRANSACTION ENTERING INTO OF THE CREDITOR'S RIGHTS TRANSFER AGREEMENT 28/12/2021 22:42 Link SEHK pdf 03996 CH ENERGY ENG

RESIGNATION OF AUDITOR 28/12/2021 22:41 Link SEHK pdf 01693 BGMC

(1) SUBSCRIPTION OF NEW SHARES UNDER SPECIFIC MANDATE; AND (2) PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW SHARE OPTION SCHEME 28/12/2021 22:41 Link SEHK pdf 06880 TEMPUS HOLD

Articles of Association 28/12/2021 22:40 Link SEHK pdf 09666 JINKE SERVICES

INSIDE INFORMATION ANNOUNCEMENT 28/12/2021 22:39 Link SEHK pdf 00546 FUFENG GROUP

ANNOUNCEMENT 28/12/2021 22:37 Link SEHK pdf 00123 YUEXIU PROPERTY

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT - CE MARK REGISTRATION APPLICATION FOR VITAFLOW LIBERTYTM 28/12/2021 22:34 Link SEHK pdf 02160 CARDIOFLOW-B

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS BUSINESS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT FOR AGENCY SALES OF FINANCIAL PRODUCTS WITH DAJIA LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD. 28/12/2021 22:33 Link SEHK pdf 01988 MINSHENG BANK

GRANT OF SHARE OPTIONS 28/12/2021 22:31 Link SEHK pdf 01823 HUAYUEXPRESSWAY

QUARTERLY UPDATE ANNOUNCEMENT 28/12/2021 22:30 Link SEHK pdf 00704 HUSCOKE HLDGS

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTION RELATING TO THE NEW MUTUAL GUARANTEES AGREEMENT 28/12/2021 22:29 Link SEHK pdf 00358 JIANGXI COPPER

List of Directors and their Roles and Functions 28/12/2021 22:26 Link SEHK pdf 09666 JINKE SERVICES

ON-MARKET REPURCHASE OF SHARES 28/12/2021 22:23 Link SEHK pdf 01733 E-COMMODITIES

POLL RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 28 DECEMBER 2021 28/12/2021 22:22 Link SEHK pdf 09666 JINKE SERVICES

Next Day Disclosure Return 28/12/2021 22:20 Link SEHK PDF 01733 E-COMMODITIES