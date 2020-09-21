China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK

AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company and China Public-Private Partnerships Investment Fund Co., Ltd* (中國政企合作投資基金

股份有限公司) have entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement. Both parties will cooperate on increasing the supply of public products and public services, as well as on the PPP projects for improving weak areas in the infrastructure sector. The two parties would fully utilize their respective advantages, achieving a win-win situation with mutual benefits and joint development.

Entering into the strategic cooperation framework agreement is beneficial to further deepen the cooperation relationship of both parties, broaden the scope of their cooperation and enhance the level of their cooperation, which will have a significant impact for the Company to further explore markets and enhance its high quality development.

By order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Sun Hongshui

Vice Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

21 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Sun Hongshui and Mr. Ma Mingwei; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Cheung Yuk Ming, Mr. Zhao Lixin and Mr. Cheng Niangao.