CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(3996)
  
China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

09/21/2020 | 06:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION FRAMEWORK

AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company and China Public-Private Partnerships Investment Fund Co., Ltd* (中國政企合作投資基金

股份有限公司) have entered into a strategic cooperation framework agreement. Both parties will cooperate on increasing the supply of public products and public services, as well as on the PPP projects for improving weak areas in the infrastructure sector. The two parties would fully utilize their respective advantages, achieving a win-win situation with mutual benefits and joint development.

Entering into the strategic cooperation framework agreement is beneficial to further deepen the cooperation relationship of both parties, broaden the scope of their cooperation and enhance the level of their cooperation, which will have a significant impact for the Company to further explore markets and enhance its high quality development.

By order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Sun Hongshui

Vice Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

21 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Sun Hongshui and Mr. Ma Mingwei; the non-executive directors are Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Cheung Yuk Ming, Mr. Zhao Lixin and Mr. Cheng Niangao.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CEEC - China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 21 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 09:59:08 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 260 B 38 358 M 38 358 M
Net income 2020 4 624 M 683 M 683 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,01x
Yield 2020 4,85%
Capitalization 18 350 M 2 711 M 2 710 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,07x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,06x
Nbr of Employees 116 996
Free-Float 23,6%
Managers
NameTitle
Hong Shui Sun Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zeng Yong Wang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yuk Ming Cheung Independent Non-Executive Director
Yong Jiu Lian Member-Supervisory Board & Head-Audit
Zhong Xin Wei Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-25.53%2 711
VINCI SA-23.33%50 511
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-6.76%32 486
CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LIMITED-16.86%32 476
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-2.86%19 519
FERROVIAL, S.A.-17.20%19 459
