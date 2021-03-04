China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company and Agricultural Development Bank of China have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement. Based on the principle of "advantage complementation and mutual benefits", both parties will establish an investment and financing cooperative partnership in the fields of water conservancy construction, rural transportation, improvement of habitat environment, shantytown re-construction, urban-rural integration, and ecological environment construction, dedicating to serving the national strategies together.

Entering into the strategic cooperation agreement is beneficial to further deepen the cooperative relationship of both parties, broaden the scope of their cooperation and enhance the level of their cooperation, achieving mutual benefit and win-win and common development.

