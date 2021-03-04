Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited    3996   CNE1000023C8

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(3996)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT BY THE COMPANY

03/04/2021 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

ENTERING INTO A STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT

BY THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, the Company and Agricultural Development Bank of China have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement. Based on the principle of "advantage complementation and mutual benefits", both parties will establish an investment and financing cooperative partnership in the fields of water conservancy construction, rural transportation, improvement of habitat environment, shantytown re-construction, urban-rural integration, and ecological environment construction, dedicating to serving the national strategies together.

Entering into the strategic cooperation agreement is beneficial to further deepen the cooperative relationship of both parties, broaden the scope of their cooperation and enhance the level of their cooperation, achieving mutual benefit and win-win and common development.

By order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Song Hailiang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

4 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Song Hailiang, Mr. Sun Hongshui and Mr. Ma Mingwei; the non-executive directors are Mr. Li Shulei, Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhao Lixin, Mr.

Cheng Niangao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.

*

For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CEEC - China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 04 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 March 2021 09:06:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
04:07aCHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Voluntary announcement entering into a strategic coo..
PU
03/02MARKET CHATTER : China Gezhouba Completes Second Batch of Kuwait Housing Project
MT
01/19CHINA GEZHOUBA  : Led Consortium Bags Expressway Construction Project Worth $2.5..
MT
01/14CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Obtains about 1,500 Licensed Patents in 2020; Shares..
MT
01/05CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Unit to Construct Gas-Fired Power Plant in Uzbekista..
MT
2020Energy China plans $3.6 billion investment on integrated energy project in Er..
RE
2020CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Units Enter Contract for Bangladesh Power Station Pr..
MT
2020CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Unit Wins Bid for Supplier Project for Industrial Ci..
MT
2020CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Voluntary announcement completion and commencement o..
PU
2020CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING  : Voluntary announcement entering into a strategic coo..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 257 B 39 659 M 39 659 M
Net income 2020 4 445 M 687 M 687 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,48x
Yield 2020 4,33%
Capitalization 19 775 M 3 058 M 3 058 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,07x
Nbr of Employees 119 394
Free-Float 23,6%
Chart CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,84 CNY
Last Close Price 0,66 CNY
Spread / Highest target 34,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Hong Shui Sun Vice Chairman & General Manager
Hai Liang Song Chairman
Jian Sheng He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Li Xin Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Nian Gao Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED5.33%3 058
KEPCO PLANT SERVICE & ENGINEERING CO.,LTD.-7.07%1 087
RENESOLA LTD17.24%1 016
EOLUS VIND AB (PUBL)-14.19%603
CONCORD NEW ENERGY GROUP LIMITED14.89%583
INIZIATIVE BRESCIANE S.P.A.1.23%104
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ