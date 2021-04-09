Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited    3996   CNE1000023C8

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED

(3996)
China Energy Engineering : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT OBTAINING THE PREMIUM CLASS QUALIFICATION FOR GENERAL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTING WORK AND THE GRADE A QUALIFICATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

04/09/2021 | 08:04am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 3996)

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

OBTAINING THE PREMIUM CLASS QUALIFICATION FOR GENERAL CONSTRUCTION CONTRACTING WORK AND

THE GRADE A QUALIFICATION FOR THE CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

BY A SUBSIDIARY OF THE COMPANY

This announcement is made by China Energy Engineering Corporation Limited (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") is pleased to announce that, recently, China Gezhouba Group Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.* (中國葛洲壩集團建設工程有限公司), a subsidiary of China Gezhouba Group Stock Company Limited* (中國葛洲壩集團股份有限公司) (a

subsidiary of the Company), obtained the Premium Class qualification for General Construction Contracting Work and the Grade A qualification for the Construction Industry (construction engineering, civil defense engineering) approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Construction of the People's Republic of China. The number of the Premium Class Qualification Certificate for General Construction Contracting Work is: D153025127; the number of the Grade A Qualification Certificate for the Construction Industry (construction engineering, civil defense engineering) is: A153016167.

By order of the Board

CHINA ENERGY ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED*

Song Hailiang

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

9 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. Song Hailiang, Mr. Sun Hongshui and Mr. Ma Mingwei; the non-executive directors are Mr. Li Shulei, Mr. Liu Xueshi and Mr. Si Xinbo; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Zhao Lixin, Mr. Cheng Niangao and Dr. Ngai Wai Fung.

  • For identification purpose only

Disclaimer

CEEC - China Energy Engineering Corp. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 12:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
