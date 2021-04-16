Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  China Environmental Energy Investment Limited    986   BMG2125A1971

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMENT LIMITED

(986)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Environmental Energy Investment : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

04/16/2021 | 12:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 21 May 2021, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company will be changed to: -

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road

North Point, Hong Kong

Telephone No.: (852) 2849 3399

Fax No. : (852) 2849 3319

Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 21 May 2021. Share certificates uncollected on 20 May 2021 may be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar from 21 May 2021.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Zhou Yaying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang and Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa, Mr. Lau Leong Yuen and Mr. Hong Hui Lung.

  • For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited published this content on 16 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2021 04:12:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMENT LIMITED
12:13aCHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Change of hong kong branch share registra..
PU
04/07CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Voluntary announcement bond cooperation a..
PU
03/26CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Change of auditor
PU
02/24CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Supplemental announcement appointment of ..
PU
2020CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Voluntary announcement memorandum of unde..
PU
2020CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Proposed granting of general mandates to ..
PU
2020FORM OF PROXY FOR USE AT THE ANNUAL : 30 a.m.
PU
2020CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Election of Means of Receipt of Corporate..
PU
2020CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMEN : Notice of the annual general meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 90,5 M 11,7 M 11,7 M
Net income 2020 -29,4 M -3,79 M -3,79 M
Net Debt 2020 10,2 M 1,31 M 1,31 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,72x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 175 M 22,5 M 22,5 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,40x
EV / Sales 2020 1,04x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float -
Chart CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Environmental Energy Investment Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL ENERGY INVESTMENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ