China Environmental Energy Investment : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 986)

CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND

TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 21 May 2021, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company will be changed to: -

Union Registrars Limited

Suites 3301-04, 33/F.

Two Chinachem Exchange Square

338 King's Road

North Point, Hong Kong

Telephone No.: (852) 2849 3399

Fax No. : (852) 2849 3319

Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 21 May 2021. Share certificates uncollected on 20 May 2021 may be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar from 21 May 2021.

By order of the Board

China Environmental Energy Investment Limited

Zhou Yaying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 16 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang and Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa, Mr. Lau Leong Yuen and Mr. Hong Hui Lung.