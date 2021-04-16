China Environmental Energy Investment : CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
China Environmental Energy Investment Limited
中 國 環 保 能 源 投 資 有 限 公 司 *
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 986)
CHANGE OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND
TRANSFER OFFICE
The board of directors (the "Board") of China Environmental Energy Investment Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 21 May 2021, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company will be changed to: -
Union Registrars Limited
Suites 3301-04, 33/F.
Two Chinachem Exchange Square
338 King's Road
North Point, Hong Kong
Telephone No.: (852) 2849 3399
Fax No. : (852) 2849 3319
Applications for registration of transfer of shares of the Company should thereafter be lodged with Union Registrars Limited with effect from 21 May 2021. Share certificates uncollected on 20 May 2021 may be collected from the Company's new Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar from 21 May 2021.
By order of the Board
China Environmental Energy Investment Limited
Zhou Yaying
Chairman
Hong Kong, 16 April 2021
As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises three executive Directors, namely Ms. Zhou Yaying, Mr. Wei Liang and Mr. Tang Wing Cheung Louis; and four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Tse Kwong Chan, Mr. Yiu To Wa, Mr. Lau Leong Yuen and Mr. Hong Hui Lung.