MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2021
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
31
October 2021
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
China Environmental Resources Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
Date Submitted:
01
November 2021
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01130
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
15,000,000,000
HKD
0.02
HKD
300,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
HKD
Balance at close of the month
15,000,000,000
HKD
0.02
HKD
300,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
300,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
01130
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
2,036,538,114
Increase / decrease (-)
Balance at close of the month
2,036,538,114
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
01130
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
Number of share options
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
issued upon exercise of
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
Exercise price
70,714,085
70,714,085
0
70,714,085
0
HK$0.2064
General Meeting approval
11 November 2015
date (if applicable)
2).
Exercise price
34,400,000
34,400,000
0
34,400,000
0
HK$0.317
General Meeting approval
11 November 2015
date (if applicable)
3).
Share Option Scheme
0
0
0
0
203,653,811
General Meeting approval
11 November 2015
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
0
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD
0
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
FF301
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
0
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
