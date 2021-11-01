Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Environmental Resources Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1130   KYG215691430

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED

(1130)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MONTHLY RETURN OF EQUITY ISSUER ON MOVEMENTS IN SECURITIES FOR THE MONTH ENDED 31 OCTOBER 2021

11/01/2021 | 04:37am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

October 2021

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

China Environmental Resources Group Limited (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

Date Submitted:

01

November 2021

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01130

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

15,000,000,000

HKD

0.02

HKD

300,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

HKD

Balance at close of the month

15,000,000,000

HKD

0.02

HKD

300,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

300,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

01130

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

2,036,538,114

Increase / decrease (-)

Balance at close of the month

2,036,538,114

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

01130

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

Exercise price

70,714,085

70,714,085

0

70,714,085

0

HK$0.2064

General Meeting approval

11 November 2015

date (if applicable)

2).

Exercise price

34,400,000

34,400,000

0

34,400,000

0

HK$0.317

General Meeting approval

11 November 2015

date (if applicable)

3).

Share Option Scheme

0

0

0

0

203,653,811

General Meeting approval

11 November 2015

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

0

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD

0

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

0

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Environmental Resources Group Ltd. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 04:36:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED
04:37aMonthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the month ended 31 octob..
PU
10/20CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Notice of annual general meeting
PU
10/20CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Form of Proxy for Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") t..
PU
10/04GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :monthly return of equity issuer on movements in securities for the..
PU
10/01CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Trims Losses in FY21
MT
09/30CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Announcement of annual results for the year ended 30 june ..
PU
09/30CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Again Extends Long Stop Date of Stake Acquisition in Motor..
MT
09/29CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Further extension of long stop date of the memorandum of u..
PU
09/21CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : to Trim FY21 Loss by 10%
MT
09/20CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES : Profit Warning
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 77,9 M 10,0 M 7,32 M
Net income 2021 -46,1 M -5,93 M -4,33 M
Net Debt 2021 89,2 M 11,5 M 8,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 -3,22x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 128 M 16,5 M 12,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 68,3%
Chart CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Environmental Resources Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Hang Yeung Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kwai Sang Wong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chi King Ong Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Hang Heung Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Choi Leung Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED14.55%16
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.32.60%35 434
SUEZ21.36%14 555
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.37.13%13 578
STERICYCLE, INC.-3.48%6 147
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.39.98%4 457