China Environmental Technology : FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA ENVIRONMENTAL TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS LIMITED

中國環保科技控股有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 646)

FURTHER INFORMATION ON THE WINDING UP PETITION

Reference is made to the announcements of the Company dated 12 August 2019, 15 August 2019, 21 November 2019, 11 December 2019, 23 January 2020 and 18 July 2020 in relation to the filing of petition (the "Petition") by Pacific Fertility Institutes Holding Company Limited (the "Petitioner") against the Company in the High Court of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (the "Court") for orders that the Company be wound up by the Court and provisional liquidator and/or interim manager be appointed to the Company. Unless the context required otherwise, terms shall have the same meaning as ascribed to them in the Announcements.

The Company wishes to advise that at the fourth hearing of the Petition before a Master of the High Court (the "Master") on 20 August 2020 (the "4th Hearing"), the Petitioner and its legal representative did not appear in the court as scheduled. Given the absence of the Petitioner and its legal representative, the Master ordered that the 4th Hearing be adjourned to 26 August 2020 at 3:30 pm with costs reserved and that solicitors for the Petitioner do attend Court to explain their absence.

Based on the Company's understanding, the Petitioner has still not yet obtained the Registrar Certificate. Pending determination of the Petitioner's application for amendment of its Petition and the Petitioner satisfactorily answering all requisitions raised by the Court, the Company has not decided whether it is appropriate to apply to the High Court for validation on the transfers of the Company's shares at this stage. The Company will continue to seek legal advice on the matter.

The Company continues to strongly oppose the grounds as currently set out in the Petition and shall resist any winding up order to be made. In the opinion of directors, the Petitioner has no legitimate reason to wind-up the Company and the Petitioner brought the present proceedings simply for the purpose of putting pressure on the Company to stop a number of legal proceedings that have been commenced against the Petitioner, Leon Li and Raymond Xu.