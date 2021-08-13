Log in
    601818   CNE100000SL4

CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED

(601818)
  Report
China Everbright Bank : U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme by China Everbright Bank Company Limited

08/13/2021 | 12:11am EDT
Pursuant to the Codes on Takeovers and Mergers and Share Repurchases ('Takeovers Codes'), a copy of each document to be displayed under Note 1 to Rule 8 of the Takeovers Codes must be provided by the issuer of the offer document or offeree board circular, as appropriate, to Securities and Futures Commission ('SFC') for display on the SFC's website. To access these documents on display, you can either click this link https://www.sfc.hk/dod/jsp/EN/DoDmain.jsp or click the View Documents on Displaybutton next to the subject title of the offer document or offeree board circular.

Some of the files are prepared in the portable document format and viewing them requires Adobe(R) Reader(R) which can be downloaded free of charge.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 04:10:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 155 B 23 919 M 23 919 M
Net income 2021 41 406 M 6 392 M 6 392 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,52x
Yield 2021 6,72%
Capitalization 169 B 26 070 M 26 076 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,09x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 46 952
Free-Float 40,2%
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 3,37 CNY
Average target price 4,31 CNY
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wan jun Fu President & Executive Director
Xiao Peng Li Chairman
Hong Lu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hong Cai Xu Independent Non-Executive Director
Li Guo Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK COMPANY LIMITED-15.54%26 296
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-8.10%155 739
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.28.54%74 115
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED29.30%60 874
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.2.84%59 330
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-6.94%54 027