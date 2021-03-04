China Everbright Bank : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities month ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/02/2021
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of IssuerDate Submitted
China Everbright Bank Company Limited (incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
04/03/2021
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code : 6818
Description :
H Shares
Authorised share
Par value
capital
(RMB)
(RMB)
1.0
12,678,735,500
0
1.0
12,678,735,500
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
Par value
capital
shares
(RMB)
(RMB)
Balance at close of preceding month 41,353,174,274
1.0
41,353,174,274
Increase/(decrease)
0
1.0
|
41,353,174,274
12,678,735,500 0
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
(2) Stock code : 601818
Description :No. of ordinary shares
12,678,735,500
A Shares
0
Balance at close of the month
41,353,174,274
2. Preference SharesStock code :
N/A
Description :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
N/A
Description :
No. of other
classes of
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
No. of
Par value
Authorised share
preference
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :
54,031,909,774
II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares
(1) (2)Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the monthBalance at close of the month
12,678,735,500
0
12,678,735,500
No of preference shares
(See Remark 2) classes of shares
41,353,174,274 650,000,000
0
41,353,174,274 650,000,000
No. of other
0
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of
No. of new shares of No. of new shares of
share option
issuer issued during issuer which may be
scheme
|
the month pursuant issued pursuant
including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled
shares (Note 1)
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Lapsed
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A
thereto
N/A N/A
thereto as at close of the month
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Class and description 1. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
(29/06/2016)
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month
RMB
30,000,000,000
A Shares RMB2.72
2. A share Convertible Bonds publicly issued by the Company, convertible pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the convertible bonds
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
AGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(29/06/2016)
RMB
24,198,907,000 0
A Shares RMB3.76
3. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares
issuable (Note 1)
Subscription price
EGM approval date
(if applicable)
(dd/mm/yyyy)
(27/02/2019)
RMB
35,000,000,000
A Shares RMB4.09
4.
Stock code (if listed)
Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month
30,000,000,000
24,198,907,000 0
35,000,000,000
11,029,411,764 Ashares
6,435,879,521
Ashares
8,557,457,212 Ashares
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)
Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable:
No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month
1.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
2.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
3.
(
/
/
)
shares (Note 1)
Total D.
(Ordinary shares) (Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/A N/A N/A
Other Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
Type of Issue
month
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
State currency
1. Rights issueAt price :
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
State currency
2. Open offerAt price :
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)
3. Placing
At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
month
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
4. Bonus issue
( / /
)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
State currency
-
5. Scrip dividendAt price :
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)
-
6. Repurchase of shares
Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
-
7. Redemption of shares
Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)
Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)
Type of Issue
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer
issuer which
issued
may be
during the
issued
month
pursuant
pursuant
thereto as at
thereto
close of the
month
Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
8. Consideration issue
At price :State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
9.
Capital reorganisation
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
________
( / /
)
( / /
)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)
________
10. Other
(Please specify) At price :State currency
Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)
EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)
( / /
)
( / /
)Total E.
(Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
(1)
(2)
0 0
Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):
N/A
(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)
IV. Confirmations
We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:
(Note 2)
-
(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;
-
(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;
-
(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;
-
(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);
-
(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;
-
(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;
-
(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and
-
(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.
Remarks (if any):
-
1. As the Company is incorporated in the PRC, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information contained in section I refers to the "issued share capital" of the Company.
-
2. The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.
Submitted by: _______Li Jiayan_______________________________
Title:
_______Secretary to the Board of Directors_________________________________
(Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer)
Notes :
1.
State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other).
2.
Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet
individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return
published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is
required to be made in this return.
3.
"Identical" means in this context:
4.
-
the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;
-
they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and
-
they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.
If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.