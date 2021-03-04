China Everbright Bank : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities month ended 28 February 2021

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) : 28/02/2021

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of IssuerDate Submitted

China Everbright Bank Company Limited (incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

04/03/2021

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code : 6818

Description :

H Shares

Authorised share Par value capital (RMB) (RMB) 1.0 12,678,735,500 0 1.0 12,678,735,500 Authorised share No. of ordinary Par value capital shares (RMB) (RMB) Balance at close of preceding month 41,353,174,274 1.0 41,353,174,274 Increase/(decrease) 0 1.0 41,353,174,274 12,678,735,500 0

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

(2) Stock code : 601818

Description :No. of ordinary shares

12,678,735,500

A Shares

0

Balance at close of the month

41,353,174,274

2. Preference SharesStock code :

N/A

Description :

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

N/A

Description : No. of other classes of shares

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

No. of Par value Authorised share preference (State capital shares currency) (State currency) Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (RMB) :

54,031,909,774

II. Movements in Issued Share CapitalNo. of ordinary shares

(1) (2)Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the monthBalance at close of the month

12,678,735,500

0

12,678,735,500

No of preference shares

(See Remark 2) classes of shares

41,353,174,274 650,000,000

0

41,353,174,274 650,000,000

No. of other

0

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer) Particulars of No. of new shares of No. of new shares of share option issuer issued during issuer which may be scheme the month pursuant issued pursuant including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

2.

(

/

/

)

shares (Note 1)

3.

(

/

/

)GrantedMovement during the monthExercisedCancelled

shares (Note 1)

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Lapsed

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/A

thereto

N/A N/A

thereto as at close of the month

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed

issuer issuer which

issued may beDescription of warrants (Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of nominal valueNominal value at close of preceding monthExercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Class and description 1. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

(29/06/2016)

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding month

RMB

30,000,000,000

A Shares RMB2.72

2. A share Convertible Bonds publicly issued by the Company, convertible pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the convertible bonds

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

AGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(29/06/2016)

RMB

24,198,907,000 0

A Shares RMB3.76

3. Preference Shares, convertible compulsorily upon occurrence of a trigger event pursuant to the terms and conditions with respect to the Preference Shares

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares

issuable (Note 1)

Subscription price

EGM approval date

(if applicable)

(dd/mm/yyyy)

(27/02/2019)

RMB

35,000,000,000

A Shares RMB4.09

4.

Stock code (if listed)

Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/Converted during the monthAmount at close of the month

30,000,000,000

24,198,907,000 0

35,000,000,000

issuer issuer which

issued may beduring the month pursuant theretoissued pursuant thereto as at close of the month

11,029,411,764 Ashares

6,435,879,521

Ashares

8,557,457,212 Ashares

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/AAny other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed, including Options (other than under Share Option Schemes)

Full particulars including EGM approval date (dd/mm/yyyy), if applicable, and class of shares issuable: No. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant theretoNo. of new shares of issuer which may be issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 1. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 2. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) 3. ( / / ) shares (Note 1) Total D. (Ordinary shares) (Preference shares) (Other class) N/A N/A N/A

Other Movements in Issued Share Capital No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the Type of Issue month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

1. Rights issueAt price :

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

2. Open offerAt price :

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)

3. Placing

At price :Class of shares issuable (Note 1)State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

4. Bonus issue

( / /

)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

State currency

5. Scrip dividendAt price : Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ( / / ) ( / / )Class of shares repurchased (Note 1)

6. Repurchase of shares Cancellation date : (dd/mm/yyyy) EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy) ________ ( / / ) ( / / )

7. Redemption of shares

Class of shares redeemed (Note 1)

Redemption date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)

Type of Issue

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issuer which issued may be during the issued month pursuant pursuant thereto as at thereto close of the month

Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

8. Consideration issue

At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

9.

Capital reorganisation

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

________

( / /

)

( / /

)Class of shares issuable (Note 1)

________

10. Other

(Please specify) At price :State currency

Issue and allotment date : (dd/mm/yyyy)

EGM approval date: (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / /

)

( / /

)Total E.

(Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

(1)

(2)

0 0

Total increase / (decrease) in preference shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

Total increase / (decrease) in other classes of shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E):

N/A

(These figures should be the same as the relevant figures under II above ("Movements in Issued Share Capital").)

IV. Confirmations

We hereby confirm to the best knowledge, information and belief that, in relation to each of the securities issued by the issuer during the month as set out in Part III which has not been previously disclosed in a return published under rule 13.25A, it has been duly authorized by the board of directors of the listed issuer and, insofar as applicable:

(Note 2)

(i) all money due to the listed issuer in respect of the issue of securities has been received by it;

(ii) all pre-conditions for listing imposed by the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited under "Qualifications of listing" have been fulfilled;

(iii) all (if any) conditions contained in the formal letter granting listing of and permission to deal in the securities have been fulfilled;

(iv) all the securities of each class are in all respects identical (Note 3);

(v) all documents required by the Companies (Winding Up and Miscellaneous Provisions) Ordinance to be filed with the Registrar of Companies have been duly filed and that compliance has been made with other legal requirements;

(vi) all the definitive documents of title have been delivered/are ready to be delivered/are being prepared and will be delivered in accordance with the terms of issue;

(vii) completion has taken place of the purchase by the issuer of all property shown in the listing document to have been purchased or agreed to be purchased by it and the purchase consideration for all such property has been duly satisfied; and

(viii) the trust deed/deed poll relating to the debenture, loan stock, notes or bonds has been completed and executed, and particulars thereof, if so required by law, have been filed with the Registrar of Companies.

Remarks (if any):

1. As the Company is incorporated in the PRC, the concept of "authorised share capital" is not applicable. The information contained in section I refers to the "issued share capital" of the Company.

2. The preference shares will not be counted into the registered share capital of the Company.

Submitted by: _______Li Jiayan_______________________________

Title: _______Secretary to the Board of Directors_________________________________ (Director, Secretary or other duly authorised officer) Notes : 1. State the class of shares (e.g. ordinary, preference or other). 2. Items (i) to (viii) are suggested forms of confirmation which may be amended to meet individual cases. Where the issuer has already made the relevant confirmations in a return published under rule 13.25A in relation to the securities issued, no further confirmation is required to be made in this return. 3. "Identical" means in this context: 4.

 the securities are of the same nominal value with the same amount called up or paid up;

 they are entitled to dividend/interest at the same rate and for the same period, so that at the next ensuing distribution, the dividend/interest payable per unit will amount to exactly the same sum (gross and net); and

 they carry the same rights as to unrestricted transfer, attendance and voting at meetings and rank pari passu in all other respects.

If there is insufficient space, please append the prescribed continuation sheet.