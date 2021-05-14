Log in
China Everbright Bank : PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29 JUNE 2021

05/14/2021 | 12:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
(Note 2)

China Everbright Bank Company Limited

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6818)

PROXY FORM FOR THE 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON 29 JUNE 2021

I/We (Note 1)

of

being the registered holder(s) ofH Shares

of RMB1.00 each in the capital of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the "Company"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or (Note 3)

of

to act as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the annual general meeting for the year 2020 (the "Meeting") of the Company to be held at the conference room of 3rd Floor, Tower A, China Everbright Center, No. 25 Taipingqiao Avenue, Xicheng District, Beijing, the PRC on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 at 9:30 a.m. or any adjournment thereof, for the purpose of considering and if thought fit, passing the resolutions set out in the notice convening the Meeting, and voting on behalf of me/us under my/our name as indicated below (Note 4) in respect of the resolutions to be proposed at the Meeting or any of its adjournment.

Resolutions

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstained (Note 4)

Ordinary Resolutions

1

The 2020 work report of the Board of Directors of China

Everbright Bank Company Limited;

2

The 2020 work report of the Board of Supervisors of

China Everbright Bank Company Limited;

3

The proposal in relation to the budget plan of fixed asset

investment of China Everbright Bank Company Limited

for the year 2021;

4

Audited accounts report of China Everbright Bank

Company Limited for the year 2020;

5

Profit distribution plan of China Everbright Bank

Company Limited for the year 2020;

6

The proposal in relation to the appointment of accounting

firm for the year 2021;

7

The proposal in relation to the remuneration of the

Directors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited

for the year 2020; and

8

The proposal in relation to the remuneration of the

Supervisors of China Everbright Bank Company Limited

for the year 2020.

Special Resolution

1

The proposal in relation to the issuance of tier 2 capital

bonds by China Everbright Bank Company Limited.

Dated

2021

Shareholder's Signature (Note 5)

Notes:

  1. Please insert full name(s) and address as registered in the register of members in BLOCK CAPITALS.
  2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s) relating to this proxy form. If no number is inserted, this proxy form will be deemed to relate to all shares of the Company registered in your name(s).
  3. If a proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, cross out the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the full name and address of the proxy (or proxies) desired in the space provided. If you are a shareholder of the Company who is entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting convened by the aforementioned notice, you are entitled to appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote on your behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Company. Any changes to this proxy form should be initialled by the person who signs it.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR A RESOLUTION, PLEASE TICK THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST A RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE ABSTAINED THE RESOLUTION, TICK THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAINED". The shares abstained will be counted in the calculation of the required majority. If no direction is given, the proxy will be entitled to vote or abstain as he thinks fit. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his discretion on any resolution properly put to the Meeting other than those referred to in the notice convening the Meeting.
  5. This proxy form must be signed by you, or your attorney duly authorised in writing or, if you are a corporation, must either be executed under the common seal or under the hand of a director or duly authorised attorney(s). If this proxy form is signed by an attorney of a shareholder, the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed must be notarised.
  6. In the case of joint holders of any share, any one of such holders may vote at the Meeting, either personally or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto; but if more than one of such joint holders are present at the Meeting whether attending in person or by proxy, the vote of the person, whose name stands first on the register of members of the Company in respect of such share (in person or by proxy) shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of the other joint holder(s).
  7. To be valid, this proxy form together with the power of attorney or other authorisation document (if any) must be deposited at the H Share Registrar of the Company by hand or by post not less than 24 hours before the time fixed for the holding of the Meeting (i.e. not later than 9:30 a.m. on Monday, 28 June 2021) or any adjournment thereof (as the case may be). Completion and delivery of this proxy form will not preclude shareholders from attending and voting at the Meeting if she/he so wishes. In such event, this proxy form shall be deemed to be revoked. The H Share Registrar of the Company is Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, whose address is at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong.
  8. Identification documents must be shown by shareholder(s) or proxies to attend the Meeting.

9. All times set out in this proxy form refer to Hong Kong local time.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Bank Co. Ltd. published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 16:20:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
