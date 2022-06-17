China Everbright Environment : Everbright Environment Appoints Mr. Huang Haiqing as Chairman of the Board

News Release

17 Jun 2022

17 June 2022, Hong Kong - The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of China Everbright Environment Group Limited ("Everbright Environment" or the "Company") (SEHK: 257) today announced the appointment of Mr. Huang Haiqing ("Mr. Huang") as the Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of the Company. Mr. Wang Tianyi will resign as the Executive Director and Chairman of the Board of Everbright Environment. At the same time, Mr. Huang will also be appointed in place of Mr. Wang as the non-executive director and chairman of the board of directors of China Everbright Greentech Limited, a subsidiary of the Company which is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (SEHK: 1257). The above-mentioned arrangements will take effect from 18 June 2022.Mr. Huang Haiqing is currently a director of China Everbright Holdings Company Limited, an indirect controlling shareholder of Everbright Environment. He holds a doctoral degree in Economics from Southwestern University of Finance and Economics. Mr. Huang is currently a member of the Strategic Advisory Committee and postgraduate tutor of the PBC School of Finance of Tsinghua University, and he is also a senior economist. Prior to joining Everbright Environment, Mr. Huang had served as executive director and president of China Everbright Holdings Company Limited, member of CPC committee and secretary of the discipline committee (executive vice president level) of China Everbright Bank Company Limited (the shares of which are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and Shanghai Stock Exchange). He also served as division chief level officer of Hainan Provincial Branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, deputy general manager of Pudong Branch of Bank of Shanghai, and vice mayor of Xi'an City.When accepting the appointment, Mr. Huang said: "Everbright Environment is the largest environmental enterprise in China and the largest waste-to-energy investor and operator across the world. I would like to express my respect and gratitude to the former chairmen of the Board, the Board members and nearly 20,000 employees who contributed to the achievements Everbright Environment has accomplished today. As the Company is currently in a key stage of strategic transformation, I am deeply honoured and aware of the great responsibility to take the role of Chairman of the Board. I will work with the Board members, the management team and all staff of the Company, to stay true to the Company's original aspiration, face up to various difficulties and challenges, stick to stability with good progress, and proactively embrace transformation relating to the Two Carbons theme. Everbright Environment will also further its efforts in promoting pollution reduction and carbon reduction to accelerate green and low-carbon transformation. We will pursue high-quality development and create values for the society and all stakeholders."