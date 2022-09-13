China Everbright Environment : Everbright Environment Receives Achievement of Net-Zero Certificate and Pioneering Organisation in Net-Zero Contribution for Its Dedication to Green Development Towards Carbon Neutrality

News Release

13 Sep 2022

Strict compliance with authoritative standards : Since 2020, the Company has become a supporter of the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In its sustainability reports, the Company listed out key climate risks according to TCFD's risk analysis framework, strategies and corporate governance measures in response to relevant environmental risks, as well as emissions and carbon footprint of its operation activities.

: Since 2020, the Company has become a supporter of the Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). In its sustainability reports, the Company listed out key climate risks according to TCFD's risk analysis framework, strategies and corporate governance measures in response to relevant environmental risks, as well as emissions and carbon footprint of its operation activities. Participation in the relevant pilot programme in China : Since 2021, multiple waste-to-energy and waste water treatment projects of the Company participated in the pilot programme on on-site monitoring of GHG emissions, which was initiated by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the PRC, to facilitate the country's efforts in establishing and optimising GHG monitoring methods for environmental protection projects.

: Since 2021, multiple waste-to-energy and waste water treatment projects of the Company participated in the pilot programme on on-site monitoring of GHG emissions, which was initiated by the Ministry of Ecology and Environment of the PRC, to facilitate the country's efforts in establishing and optimising GHG monitoring methods for environmental protection projects. Optimisation of the calculation model : Since 2021, the Company has independently developed and continuously optimised its carbon calculation model to assess its carbon emissions from operations, to constantly optimise its carbon reduction strategies.

: Since 2021, the Company has independently developed and continuously optimised its carbon calculation model to assess its carbon emissions from operations, to constantly optimise its carbon reduction strategies. Exploration of relevant pilot programs : Since 2021, the Company has leveraged its business sectors and projects to launch various pilot programs, such as in-plant solar energy, roof-top solar energy and low-carbon steam. By increasing the usage of green energy and reducing purchase of electricity for projects or industrial parks where the project(s) are located, the Company has reduced carbon footprints and operations management costs for these projects and industrial parks.

: Since 2021, the Company has leveraged its business sectors and projects to launch various pilot programs, such as in-plant solar energy, roof-top solar energy and low-carbon steam. By increasing the usage of green energy and reducing purchase of electricity for projects or industrial parks where the project(s) are located, the Company has reduced carbon footprints and operations management costs for these projects and industrial parks. Development of carbon assets : Since 2021, the Company's projects have carried out work relating to development of carbon assets, as well as the establishment of an information system dedicated to carbon asset management.

: Since 2021, the Company's projects have carried out work relating to development of carbon assets, as well as the establishment of an information system dedicated to carbon asset management. Enhancement of technology research and development ("R&D"): Since 2021, the Company has established the Carbon-Neutrality Technology Research and Development Center and the Advanced Technology Research Center, and promoted the R&D of carbon capture technologies. The Company has completed the development of 100kg-level solid amine carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) capture materials.

) capture materials. Implementation of green finance: Since 2021, the Company, together with its subsidiaries, has issued carbon neutrality bonds, leveraging green financing tools to support the business development.

13 September 2022, Hong Kong - China Everbright Environment Group Limited ("Everbright Environment" or the "Company") (257.HK) is pleased to announce that the Company has received for the first time the Achievement of Net-Zero Certificate and Pioneering Organisation in Net-Zero Contribution, which were granted by the Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency ("HKQAA"). In addition, the Company was included in the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index for the first time and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index for the 12th consecutive year. These awards demonstrate Everbright Environment's performance in carbon neutrality and sustainable development was well recognised by authoritative organisations in Hong Kong.Established in 1989 as a non-profit-distributing organisation by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, HKQAA helps industry and commerce in the development of quality, environmental, safety, hygiene, social and other management systems, providing a full spectrum of conformity assessment services. HKQAA, by adopting the PAS 2060 standard and other relevant national and international standards, launched the Net-Zero Certificate Programme in 2022, with the goal of facilitating and encouraging organisations to demonstrate and improve their performance in carbon reduction. With approximately 4,980,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions offset in 2021, Everbright Environment garnered HKQAA's Achievement of Net-Zero Certificate. So far, only six organisations have received the certificates. The recognition marks Everbright Environment's achievement of carbon neutrality was confirmed by an independent authority in Hong Kong for the first time, following its GHG emissions offset being confirmed by an authoritative international organisation for two consecutive years since 2021.In 2022, HKQAA held the Recognition Awards for Organisations 2022, which covered three major areas, namely the Resilience and Community Contribution, Carbon Neutrality Contribution and ESG Contribution, to highlight the relevant contributions made by organisations, encourage experience sharing among these organisations, and promote the sustainable development of businesses and the society in general. Everbright Environment is the only enterprise from the environmental protection industry among the 21 organisations that received the recognition of the Pioneering Organisations in Net-Zero Contribution, which come from various sectors including real-estate, property and manufacturing.Separately, Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited launched the Hang Seng ESG 50 Index in 2020, which has become an important component of the Hang Seng Sustainability Indexes. The Hang Seng ESG 50 Index aims to capture the top 50 ESG leaders with relatively high market-capitalisation listed in Hong Kong, based on assessments according to HKQAA's sustainability rating framework. The constituent members of the index come from various industries, such as finance, telecommunication, real-estate, public utility and industrials.Everbright Environment's multiple recognitions are a result of the Company's firm belief and unremitting efforts in reducing carbon emissions and pursuing sustainability. Since it transformed its business to focus on the environmental protection sector, the Company has set the philosophy of creating investment value and shouldering social and environmental responsibilities. It was the first to adopt the Euro 2000 Standard (DIRECTIVE 2000/76/EC) for waste-to-energy projects in China. By disclosing operating indicators of the projects, opening up its projects to the public and adopting other measures, the Company has become an industry benchmark in terms of operating environmental protection projects with high transparency and opening up environmental protection facilities for public visits. In recent years, Everbright Environment has been adhering to China's strategic goals of Peaking Carbon Emissions and Achieving Carbon Neutrality and the country's pursuit of sustainable development. As a result, the Company has actively made relevant explorations and deployments by integrating its business characteristics and advantages.As the first one-stop integrated environmental solution provider in China, as well as a dedicated supporter of sustainability, Everbright Environment will continue to uphold sustainability as its core business development philosophy. By paying attention to "Reduction of Pollution and Carbon Emissions" and "Pursuit of Synergy and Efficiency", the Company will actively seize the trends and focus on its major business areas, to solidify its industry-leading position and enhance its social responsibility. It aims to facilitate the sustainable development of the country, society and environment through its green, low-carbon, sustainable and high-quality development.