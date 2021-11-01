Everbright Water Secures Multiple Water Projects Reinforcing its Advantageous Position in Jiangsu and Shandong Markets

News Release

01 Nov 2021

Singapore and Hong Kong, 1 November 2021 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"; stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中國光大水務有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, is pleased to announce that the Company has recently secured Jiangsu Nanjing Pukou Industrial Waste Water Treatment Project ("Pukou Project") Phase I (Stage 2), deodorisation work of Shandong Binzhou Development Zone Waste Water Treatment Project ("Binzhou Development Zone Project") and Binzhou Boxing Waste Water Treatment Project ("Boxing Project") Upgrading. The newly-secured projects command a total investment of approximately RMB547 million.Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 2) will be developed on a build-operate-transfer ("BOT") model, with the concession period to expire concurrently with Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 1). With an investment of approximately RMB457 million, Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 2) has a total designed daily water treatment capacity of 39,000 m(Including a daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 20,000 m, a daily effluent treatment capacity of 10,000 mfor Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 1) and a daily reusable water supply capacity of 9,000 m). Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 1), which commenced operation in 2017, has a designed daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 10,000 m. Separately, Pukou Project Phase I (Stage 2) also includes the construction of the Nanjing Pukou Yulian River ecological security buffer zone sub-project.Deodorisation work of Binzhou Development Zone Project will be developed on a BOT model, with an investment of approximately RMB9 million. Its concession period will expire concurrently with Binzhou Development Zone Project, which has a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 100,000 m. Binzhou Development Zone Project includes the project phase I and II that have been operating stably for years, while the expansion work of the project phase II just completed construction in the first half of 2021. Upon completion of the deodorisation work, ammonia within the plant, hydrogen sulfide and odor of Binzhou Development Zone Project will comply with the Grade 2 standards according to the Table 4 indicated in the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002).Boxing Project Upgrading will also be developed on a BOT model, with the concession period to expire concurrently with Boxing Project and an investment of approximately RMB81 million. With a designed daily waste water treatment capacity of 80,000 m, Boxing Project has been operating stably and in compliance with the relevant discharge standards, since the project commenced operation. Upon completion of the upgrading work, several indicators of the project, namely chemical oxygen demand (COD), NH3-N and TP, will be superior to the national Grade 1A standard according to the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002) ("national Grade 1A standard"), with other indicators complying with the national Grade 1A standard.