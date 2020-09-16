Log in
China Everbright International : ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION (with updated company name)

09/16/2020 | 05:10am EDT

This is a consolidated version of the Articles of Association not formally adopted by shareholders at a general meeting of the Company. The English version of these Articles of Association shall prevail in case of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the English version and its Chinese translation.

ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

OF

CHINA EVERBRIGHT ENVIRONMENT GROUP LIMITED

(中 國 光 大 環 境 (集 團) 有 限 公 司)

(formerly known as

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中國光大國際有限公司)

Incorporated the 10th day of July, 1961.

[Copy]

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

OF

CHINA EVERBRIGHT INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

中國光大國際有限公司

(the "Company")

_________________________

Passed on 14 August 2020

__________________________

At an extraordinary general meeting of the Company duly convened and held at 38/F., Everbright Centre, 108 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 14 August 2020 at 11:00 a.m., the following special resolution of the Company was duly passed: -

SPECIAL RESOLUTION

"THAT:

  1. subject to and conditional upon the approval of the Companies Registry in Hong Kong having been obtained, the English name of the Company be changed from "China Everbright International Limited" to "China Everbright
    Environment Group Limited" and the Chinese name of the Company be changed from "中國光大國際有限公司" to "中國光大環境（集團）有限公 司"; and
  2. the directors, acting collectively and individually, be and are hereby authorised, for and on behalf of the Company, to do all such acts and things and to sign, execute, seal (where required) and deliver all such documents and to take all such steps as the directors in their discretion may consider necessary, appropriate, desirable or expedient to give effect to or to implement the aforesaid change of Company name."

(sd.) CAI Yunge

Chairman of the meeting

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

China Everbright International Ltd. published this content on 16 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2020 09:09:06 UTC
