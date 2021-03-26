Log in
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED

(165)
China Everbright : NOTICE OF LISTING ON CHONGWA (MACAO) FINANCIAL ASSET EXCHANGE CO., LIMITED

03/26/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement appears for information purposes only and does not constitute and is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy securities in Hong Kong, the United States or elsewhere. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (as amended)

(the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the

United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act. China Everbright Limited does not intend to register its securities under the U.S. Securities Act or to engage in a public offering of its securities in the United States.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 165)

U.S.$300,000,000 SENIOR PERPETUAL CAPITAL SECURITIES

(Stock Code: 40430)

NOTICE OF LISTING ON CHONGWA (MACAO) FINANCIAL ASSET

EXCHANGE CO., LIMITED

Application has been made by China Everbright Limited (the "Company") to Chongwa (Macao) Financial Asset Exchange Co., Limited (the "MOX") for the listing of and permission to deal in the senior perpetual capital securities in the aggregate principal amount of U.S.$300,000,000 (the "Securities") issued by the Company by way of debt issue to professional investors only, as described in the offering circular dated 20 October 2020. The listing of and permission to deal in the Securities on the MOX has become effective on 26 March 2021.

An announcement in relation to the listing of the Securities on the MOX has been published on the website of the MOX(https://www.cmox.mo/).

By order of the Board

China Everbright Limited

Zhao Wei

Chairman

Hong Kong, 26 March 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the directors of Company are:

Executive Directors:

Dr. Zhao Wei (Chairman) Mr. Zhang Mingao (President) Mr. Tang Chi Chun Richard Mr. Yin Lianchen

Independent Non-executive Directors: Dr. Lin Zhijun

Dr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson Mr. Law Cheuk Kin Stephen

Disclaimer

China Everbright Limited published this content on 26 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 04:06:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,95%
Capitalization 16 701 M 2 150 M 2 150 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 3 073 402x
Nbr of Employees 307
Free-Float 41,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 13,35 HKD
Last Close Price 9,91 HKD
Spread / Highest target 38,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,2%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Wei Zhao Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chi Chun Tang Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Lian Chen Yin Executive Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Ping Yang Co-Chief Investment Officer
Ming Ao Zhang Executive Director & Co-Chief Investment Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT LIMITED-4.53%2 170
BLACKROCK, INC.0.17%109 745
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.7.49%66 054
UBS GROUP AG19.65%54 294
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE)6.62%41 028
T. ROWE PRICE GROUP, INC.12.50%39 544
