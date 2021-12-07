Change - Change in Corporate Information::Voluntary Winding-up of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary - Appointment of Liquidator

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Company Reg. No: 34074)

VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY -

APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has appointed a liquidator in connection with the voluntary winding-up of Newsussex International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in British Virgin Islands (the "Subsidiary").

The Subsidiary is no longer carrying on business, and is therefore being voluntarily wound-up as part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to rationalise and streamline its subsidiaries. The voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

By Order of the Board

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

Peng Pei

Legal Counsel and Joint Company Secretary

Date: 7 December 2021