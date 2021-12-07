Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Everbright Water Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U9E   BMG2116Y1057

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(U9E)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Change - Change in Corporate Information::Voluntary Winding-up of a Wholly-owned Subsidiary - Appointment of Liquidator

12/07/2021 | 04:22am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Company Reg. No: 34074)

VOLUNTARY WINDING-UP OF A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY -

APPOINTMENT OF LIQUIDATOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that the Company has appointed a liquidator in connection with the voluntary winding-up of Newsussex International Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in British Virgin Islands (the "Subsidiary").

The Subsidiary is no longer carrying on business, and is therefore being voluntarily wound-up as part of the Company's internal restructuring exercise to rationalise and streamline its subsidiaries. The voluntary winding-up of the Subsidiary is not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets or earnings per share of the Company for the financial year ending 31 December 2021.

By Order of the Board

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

Peng Pei

Legal Counsel and Joint Company Secretary

Date: 7 December 2021

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 07 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 December 2021 09:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
12/06Everbright Water Secures Phase 1 of Waste Water Treatment Project in China
MT
12/06CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Secures Changzhou Zhenglu Industrial Waste Water..
PU
12/02China Everbright Water to Fully Redeem $126 Million of Renminbi Bonds Due Dec. 8
MT
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities
PU
12/01CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Receives "ListCo Excellence Award" for Two Conse..
PU
12/01CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Receives "ListCo Excellence Award" for Two Conse..
PU
12/01GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Maturity Date and Repayment of the First Tranche Super & Short-ter..
PU
11/29China Everbright Water Signs Deal to Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant in China; Share..
MT
11/26CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Signs a Framework Agreement for Shandong Qingdao..
PU
11/26GENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Entry into Framework Agreement in relation to Qingdao Maidao WWT E..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 6 493 M 832 M 832 M
Net income 2021 1 182 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2021 10 689 M 1 370 M 1 370 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 969 M 637 M 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,41x
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
Nbr of Employees 2 311
Free-Float 26,5%
Chart CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Everbright Water Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,74 HKD
Average target price 2,12 HKD
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Junjie Tao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Ling Luo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Guo Hu Chairman
Yu Neng Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Fong Yee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED35.56%637
VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT49.64%22 082
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-0.15%12 253
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC22.68%9 787
SEVERN TRENT PLC23.29%9 418
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-14.92%4 511