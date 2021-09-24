Log in
    U9E   BMG2116Y1057

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(U9E)
  Report
China Everbright Water : Everbright Water Appoints Mr. Hu Yanguo as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Mr. Tao Junjie as CEO of the Company

09/24/2021 | 07:32am EDT
Everbright Water Appoints Mr. Hu Yanguo as Chairman of the Board of the Company and Mr. Tao Junjie as CEO of the Company

Singapore and Hong Kong, 24 September 2021 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"; stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中國光大水務有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, today announced new appointments to the board of directors (the "Board") and senior management of the Company. Mr. Hu Yanguo, replacing Mr. Wang Tianyi, will be appointed as the chairman of the Board and will join the Board as an executive director of the Company. Mr. Tao Junjie, replacing Mr. An Xuesong, will be appointed as the chief executive officer (the "CEO") of the Company and an executive director of the Company. The above-mentioned changes will take effect from 5 October 2021.

Mr. Hu Yanguo is currently an executive director and the vice president of China Everbright Environment Group Limited ("Everbright Environment"), which is the controlling shareholder of the Company, and also the chairman of the board of directors and general manager of Everbright Environmental Protection (China) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Everbright Environment. He was formerly the non-executive director of China Everbright Greentech Limited, a subsidiary of Everbright Environment. Mr. Hu holds a Master's degree in Forestry Economy and Management and a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from the Northeast Forestry University in China. He is a certified public accountant in China.

Mr. Tao Junjie is currently, and will from 5 October 2021 cease to be, the general manager of the Department of Safety and Environmental Management at Everbright Environment, with extensive experience in engineering construction and operations management. Mr. Tao was formerly the vice president of the Company, the director of several subsidiaries of the Group, the deputy general manager of Everbright Environmental Engineering (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. and the general manager of China Everbright Water Investments Limited. Mr. Tao holds a Doctorate degree in Environmental Engineering from Wuhan University of Technology in China and a Master's degree in Architecture and Civil Engineering from Xi'an University of Architecture and Technology in China. He also holds the certificate of Certified Supervision Engineer and the title of Engineering Technology Researcher in China.

Mr. Tao Junjie said, "I feel much honored and warm to re-join Everbright Water. Under the leadership of Mr. Wang Tianyi and Mr. An Xuesong, the Company has been forging ahead steadily with strong cohesion, continuously solidifying its advantageous position in the water environment management sector. With about 30 years' experience relating to environmental protection, I have been optimistic about the industry prospect and look forward to closely working with the Board, the management team and all staff of the Company, to carry forward the Company's success, pursue new development, and embark a new chapter."

Mr. Hu Yanguo said upon the Board's announcement of the new appointments, "Since the listing on the Mainboard of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited in 2014, Everbright Water has been steadily expanding its business footprint, enriching its scope of business and boosting its business scale. It achieved the dual listing status in Singapore and Hong Kong in 2019 and has been keeping its leading position in the industry of China. These achievements are inseparable from the important contributions made by Mr. Wang Tianyi and Mr. An Xuesong in the past years. I am much honored to become the chairman of the Board of the Company. I also firmly believe that Everbright Water will steadily move towards the goal of evolving into a top developer and service provider dedicated to urban water environment systems, by following relevant national strategies, adhering to its pursuit of high quality and sustainability, and focusing on the water environment management sector."

