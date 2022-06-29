China Everbright Water : Everbright Water Secures Upgrading and Expansion Project of Shandong Zibo Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant

Press Releases

Singapore and Hong Kong, 29 June 2022 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company"; stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中國光大水務有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, announced that the Company has recently secured the upgrading and expansion project of Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant ("Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project") in Zibo City, Shandong Province, with an investment of approximately RMB62 million, following the Company's signing of Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Project ("Zhangdian Project") Phase I in 2019.

Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project will be invested in, constructed and operated on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, with a designed daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 5,000 m3. Upon completion of upgrading and expansion works, Zhangdian Project will have a total designed daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 10,000 m3, with key indicators of discharged water complying with the national Grade 1A standard according to the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002)(the "National Grade 1A Standard"), with the remaining indicators in compliance with the National Grade 1A Standard.

Since the commencement of operation in June 2020, Zhangdian Project Phase I has been providing high-quality and stable industrial waste water treatment services to enterprises in the Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park. This year, Everbright Water started to implement Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project to meet the growing demand for industrial waste water treatment from enterprises in the chemical industry park, as well as to actively implement the relevant requirements of the special working team dedicated to water resources protection and utilisation of Zibo City. Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project will not only help the Company deepen its practical experience in the environmental management of industrial parks, but also lay a solid foundation for the Company to expand market-oriented water projects in the future. While continuously enhancing its service capability and business strength, Everbright Water will carry out the high-quality construction and operation of Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project to strengthen the effect of demonstrating projects for the market-oriented management of industrial parks, and develop Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park into a globally advanced and locally first-class green chemical industry park of a new type.