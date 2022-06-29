Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Everbright Water Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U9E   BMG2116Y1057

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(U9E)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:04 2022-06-29 am EDT
0.3000 SGD    0.00%
06:48aCHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Secures Upgrading and Expansion Project of Shandong Zibo Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant
PU
06/27CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Secures Shandong Ji'nan Prior Zone Detonation Area Waste Water Treatment PPP Project
PU
06/27China Everbright Water Limited Secures Shandong Ji'nan Prior Zone Detonation Area WWT PPP Project
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Everbright Water : Everbright Water Secures Upgrading and Expansion Project of Shandong Zibo Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant

06/29/2022 | 06:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press Releases
Everbright Water Secures Upgrading and Expansion Project of Shandong Zibo Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant

Singapore and Hong Kong, 29 June 2022 - China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company"; stock codes: U9E.SG and 1857.HK) (中國光大水務有限公司), an environmental protection company focusing on water environment management, announced that the Company has recently secured the upgrading and expansion project of Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant ("Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project") in Zibo City, Shandong Province, with an investment of approximately RMB62 million, following the Company's signing of Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park Industrial Waste Water Treatment Project ("Zhangdian Project") Phase I in 2019.

Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project will be invested in, constructed and operated on a BOT (Build-Operate-Transfer) model, with a designed daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 5,000 m3. Upon completion of upgrading and expansion works, Zhangdian Project will have a total designed daily industrial waste water treatment capacity of 10,000 m3, with key indicators of discharged water complying with the national Grade 1A standard according to the Discharge Standard of Pollutants for Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant (GB18918-2002)(the "National Grade 1A Standard"), with the remaining indicators in compliance with the National Grade 1A Standard.

Since the commencement of operation in June 2020, Zhangdian Project Phase I has been providing high-quality and stable industrial waste water treatment services to enterprises in the Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park. This year, Everbright Water started to implement Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project to meet the growing demand for industrial waste water treatment from enterprises in the chemical industry park, as well as to actively implement the relevant requirements of the special working team dedicated to water resources protection and utilisation of Zibo City. Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project will not only help the Company deepen its practical experience in the environmental management of industrial parks, but also lay a solid foundation for the Company to expand market-oriented water projects in the future. While continuously enhancing its service capability and business strength, Everbright Water will carry out the high-quality construction and operation of Zhangdian Upgrading and Expansion Project to strengthen the effect of demonstrating projects for the market-oriented management of industrial parks, and develop Zhangdian East Chemical Industry Park into a globally advanced and locally first-class green chemical industry park of a new type.

<< back

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 10:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
06:48aCHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Secures Upgrading and Expansion Project of Shand..
PU
06/27CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : Everbright Water Secures Shandong Ji'nan Prior Zone Detonation Ar..
PU
06/27China Everbright Water Limited Secures Shandong Ji'nan Prior Zone Detonation Area WWT P..
CI
06/13China Everbright Water Issues $104 Million Perpetual Bonds in China
MT
06/13China Everbright Water Limited Announces Completion of Issuance of First Tranche Perpet..
CI
06/08Everbright Water to Raise $105 Million from First Tranche of Perpetual Bond Offering in..
MT
06/07China Everbright Water Limited Proposes Issuance of First Tranche Perpetual Medium Term..
CI
06/06China Everbright Water to Repay $150 Million Renminbi Bonds on Maturity
MT
04/26China Everbright Water Limited declares One-Tier Tax Exempt final Dividend for the Fina..
CI
04/25CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER : 2021 Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 245 M 923 M 923 M
Net income 2022 1 312 M 167 M 167 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 856 M 619 M 619 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,67x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 2 318
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Everbright Water Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Junjie Tao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Ling Luo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Guo Hu Chairman
Yu Neng Lim Independent Non-Executive Director
Fong Yee Cheng Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED-4.76%619
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-14.12%11 794
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC-5.83%8 523
SEVERN TRENT PLC-6.96%8 394
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP4.08%5 485
PENNON GROUP PLC-13.71%3 211