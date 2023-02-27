Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Singapore
  4. Singapore Stock Exchange
  5. China Everbright Water Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    U9E   BMG2116Y1057

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED

(U9E)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  12:11:29 2023-02-28 am EST
0.2300 SGD    0.00%
02/27China Everbright Water : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation
PU
02/09China Everbright Water Incorporates JV Firm in China for Wastewater Treatment Plant Project
MT
01/30Everbright Water Sets Up Wastewater Treatment JV in China's Shandong Province
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

China Everbright Water : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation

02/27/2023 | 11:55pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FY2022 Annual Results Presentation

February 2023

China Everbright Water Limited

1

Forward-looking Statement

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions about the operations of China Everbright Water Limited ("Everbright Water" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, collectively the "Group") and factors beyond the Company's control and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and accordingly, actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements for events or circumstances that occur subsequent to such dates.

The information in this presentation should be considered in the context of the circumstances prevailing at the time of its presentation and has not been, and will not be, updated to reflect material developments which may occur after the date of this presentation. The slides forming part of this presentation have been prepared solely as a support for oral discussion about background information about the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of any information or opinion contained herein. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Information and opinion contained in this presentation may be based on or derived from the judgment and opinion of the management of the Company. Such information is not always capable of verification or validation. None of the Company or financial adviser of the Company, or any of their respective directors, officers, employees, agents or advisers shall be in any way responsible for the contents hereof, or shall be liable for any loss arising from use of the information contained in this presentation or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This presentation does not take into consideration the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any particular investor. It shall not be construed as a solicitation or an offer or invitation to buy or sell any securities or related financial instruments. No part of it shall form the basis of or be relied upon in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation may not be copied or otherwise reproduced.

2

Contents

Operating Results

  • Stable Indicators

Revenue

(HK$'000)

6,912,371 6,727,967 3%

20212022

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA)

Gross Profit

(HK$'000)

8%

2,801,589 2,563,987

20212022

Profit Attributable to Equity Holders of the Company

(HK$'000)

2,245,235 2,180,523 3%

(HK$'000)

1,200,329

16%

20212022

1,010,565

20212022

5

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 28 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2023 04:54:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
02/27China Everbright Water : FY2022 Annual Results Presentation
PU
02/09China Everbright Water Incorporates JV Firm in China for Wastewater Treatment Plant Pro..
MT
01/30Everbright Water Sets Up Wastewater Treatment JV in China's Shandong Province
MT
01/30China Everbright Water Applies for Issuance of 5 Billion Yuan Bonds in China
MT
01/12Everbright Water to Pay Interests on 3.08% Renminbi Bonds on Jan. 30
MT
01/06China Everbright Water to Pay Interest on 2nd Tranche of 1 Billion Yuan Medium-Term Bon..
MT
01/05China Everbright Water Secures Contract for Sludge Disposal Facility Project in Liaonin..
MT
01/04China Everbright Water Limited Secures its First Municipal-level Sludge Disposal Projec..
CI
2022Interest Rate Hike Concerns Drag Singapore Stocks Down; VCPlus Shares Balloons 80% on S..
MT
2022China Everbright Water Bags Wastewater Treatment Project in Shandong Province
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 7 041 M 897 M 897 M
Net income 2022 1 161 M 148 M 148 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 830 M 488 M 488 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,54x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,53x
Nbr of Employees 2 330
Free-Float 26,3%
Chart CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Duration : Period :
China Everbright Water Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Junjie Tao Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Ling Luo Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Yan Guo Hu Chairman
Ping Lin An Director-Technical
Yun Fui Kwan Joint Secretary & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED-6.12%488
AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY, INC.-7.13%25 744
ESSENTIAL UTILITIES, INC.-6.98%11 646
UNITED UTILITIES GROUP PLC4.30%8 317
SEVERN TRENT PLC4.83%8 285
COMPANHIA DE SANEAMENTO BÁSICO DO ESTADO DE SÃO PAULO - SABESP-7.65%6 942