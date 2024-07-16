CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED 中国光大水务有限公司 (the "Company" or "Everbright Water") （"本公司"或"光大水务"） (Incorporated in Bermuda) （于百慕大注册成立） MINUTES OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 股东周年大会会议记录 Date and Time : 26 April 2024 (Friday) at 9.30 a.m. (Singapore time) 会议日期和时间 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）上午 9 时 30 分（新加坡时间） Venue : Pan Pacific Singapore, Ocean 3 & 4 Room, Level 2, 7 Raffles 会议地点 Boulevard, Marina Square, Singapore 039595 新加坡莱佛士林荫道 7 号滨海广场新加坡泛太平洋酒店 2 楼 Ocean 3 及 4 宴会厅（邮编：039595） PRESENT 出席 DIRECTORS 董事 Mr. Ng Joo Hee Peter - Chairman of the AGM (defined below) and Independent Non-Executive Director 黄裕喜先生 - 本次股东周年大会（定义如下）的主席和独立非执行董事 Mr. Luan Zusheng - Non-ExecutiveDirector and Chairman of the Board of Directors 栾祖盛先生 - 非执行董事兼董事长 Mr. Tao Junjie - Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer 陶俊杰先生 - 执行董事兼总裁 Mr. Wang Yuexing - Executive Director and Vice President 王悦兴先生 - 执行董事兼副总裁 Mr. Zhai Haitao - Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector 翟海涛先生 - 独立非执行董事 Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul - Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector 林御能先生 - 独立非执行董事 Ms. Cheng Fong Yee - Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector 郑凤仪女士 - 独立非执行董事 Ms. Hao Gang - Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector 郝刚女士 - 独立非执行董事 Mr. Soh Kok Leong - Independent Non-ExecutiveDirector 苏国良先生 - 独立非执行董事 1

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 MANAGEMENT 管理层 Mr. Song Libin - Chief Financial Officer 宋丽斌先生 - 首席财务官 Ms. Ge Dan - General Manager of the Finance Management Department 葛丹女士 - 财务管理部总经理 JOINT COMPANY SECRETARY 联席公司秘书 Ms. Kwan Yun Fui 关詠蔚女士 SHAREHOLDERS 股东 As per Attendance Sheet 如出席表所载 BY INVITATION 被邀请出席者 As per Attendance Sheet 如出席表所载 2

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 CHAIRMAN 主席 At the request of Mr. Luan Zusheng, the Chairman of the Board of the Company (together with its subsidiaries, collectively, the "Group"), Mr. Ng Joo Hee Peter (the "Chairman") chaired the 2024 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM" or the "Meeting"). 应本公司（连同其附属公司统称"本集团"）董事长栾祖盛先生的邀请，黄裕喜先生担任本公 司 2024 年股东周年大会（"本次股东周年大会"或"本次大会"）的主席（"主席"）。 WELCOME ADDRESS 欢迎辞 The Chairman, on behalf of the Board (the "Board") of Directors (the "Directors") of the Company, welcomed all shareholders (the "Shareholders") to the AGM. 主席代表本公司董事（"董事"）会（"董事会"）欢迎所有股东（"股东"）出席本次股东 周年大会。 The Chairman introduced his fellow Board members, all of whom were present at the AGM and the key management of the Company who were present at the AGM. 主席介绍了出席本次股东周年大会的全体董事会成员，以及主要管理层。 The Chairman expressed gratitude to Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul and Ms. Cheng Fong Yee, who would be retiring from the Board upon the conclusion of the AGM. They had been the long-serving Directors, providing valuable experience and expertise to the Board. A vote of thanks was placed on record for their years of service and invaluable contributions. 主席向将在本次股东周年大会结束时退任董事职务的林御能先生和郑凤仪女士致以敬意。两位 均为长期任职的董事，为董事会提供了宝贵的经验和专业知识。董事会对两位董事多年来的服 务和宝贵贡献表示感谢。 QUORUM 法定人数 The Joint Company Secretary confirmed that a quorum was present and the Chairman called the Meeting to order at 9.30 a.m. 经联席公司秘书确认，本次大会的出席人数已达到法定人数。主席宣布本次大会于上午 9 时 30 分正式开始。 NOTICE CONVENING THE AGM 召开本次股东周年大会的通知 The notice of the AGM dated 3 April 2024 was delivered to the Shareholders within the requisite statutory period. The notice of the AGM was taken as read. 日期为 2024 年 4 月 3 日的本次股东周年大会通知已在法定期间内寄送给股东。本次股东周年大 会的会议通知被视为已读。 CORPORATE PRESENTATION 公司介绍 The Chairman invited Mr. Tao Junjie, the Chief Executive Officer of the Company ("CEO"), to make presentations on the Group's: 主席邀请本公司总裁（"总裁"）陶俊杰先生介绍本集团的： financial review;

财务回顾； 3

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 operating results; and

经营业绩；和 business prospects

业务展望 (collectively, "2024 AGM Presentation"). （统称"2024 年股东周年大会简报" ）。 A copy of the 2024 AGM Presentation was uploaded on SGXNet and the websites of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and the Company on 25 April 2024. The said presentation is set out in "Annex A" hereto. 2024 年股东周年大会简报已于 2024 年 4 月 25 日上载至 SGXNet 及香港交易及结算所有限公司 及本公司的网站。该简报已载于本记录之"附件 A"。 QUESTIONS AND ANSWERS ("Q&A") SESSION 问答环节 After the 2024 AGM Presentation by the CEO, the Chairman informed the Shareholders that the Company had received questions from the Shareholders prior to the AGM. The Board then proceeded to address the pre-submitted questions. The pre-submitted questions and the corresponding responses are set out in Part A of "Annex B" hereto. 总裁完成介绍 2024 年股东周年大会简报后，主席通知股东，本公司于本次股东周年大会前已 经收到股东的提问。董事会随后回答预先提交的问题。预先提交的问题和相应的答复已载于本 记录之"附件 B"的 A 部分。 Once those pre-submitted questions had been addressed, the Board then opened the floor to the Shareholders for further questions and addressed those questions accordingly. The questions raised by the Shareholders during the AGM and the corresponding responses are set out in Part B of the "Annex B" hereto. 在完成回答预先提交的问题后，董事会邀请股东提出进一步的问题，并相应地针对该等问题作 出答复。股东在本次股东周年大会期间提出的问题及相应的答复已载于本记录"附件 B"的 B 部分。 The Q&A session ended at 11.25 a.m. The Chairman proceeded with the remaining agenda of the Meeting. 问答环节于上午 11 时 25 分结束。主席继续进行本次大会的剩余议程。 VOTE BY POLL 股数投票表决方式 The Chairman announced that voting on all resolutions to be tabled at the AGM would be conducted by poll. Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the polling agent for the Meeting and RHT Atlas Pte. Ltd. was appointed as the scrutineer for the Meeting. 主 席 宣 布提 呈 本次 股 东周 年 大 会的 所 有决 议 案均 以 股 数投 票 方式 进 行表 决 。 Boardroom Corporate & Advisory Services Pte. Ltd.已获委任为本次大会的计票人，RHT Atlas Pte. Ltd. 已获委 任为本次大会的监票人。 The Chairman was appointed as a proxy by certain Shareholders and he voted in accordance with their instructions. 部分股东已委任主席为受委代表，主席按照其等指示进行投票。 4

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 The Chairman invited a representative from RHT Atlas Pte. Ltd. to explain the relevant procedures for the electronic poll voting process. A demonstration video on the electronic poll voting process was screened, and a test resolution was carried out. 主席邀请 RHT Atlas Pte. Ltd.的代表解释电子投票的程序，播放了有关电子投票流程的演示视频， 并进行了一次决议表决测试。 ORDINARY BUSINESS 普通事项 1. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - DIRECTORS' STATEMENT, AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND THE AUDITOR'S REPORT THEREON 普通决议1 - 董事会声明、经审计财务报表及其审计师报告 1.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To receive and adopt the Director's Statement and Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 and the Auditors' Report thereon." "审览及采纳董事会声明以及截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日止财政年度的经审计的本公司 财务报表及其审计师报告。" 1.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 1 赞成 反对 决议 1 Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,152,973,247 99.98 458,500 0.02 1.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 2. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 2 - FINAL DIVIDEND 普通决议 2 - 末期股息 2.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To declare and pay a final one-tier tax exempt dividend of 5.81 Hong Kong cents (equivalent to 0.99 Singapore cent) per ordinary share for the financial year ended 31 December 2023." "宣布派发截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日止财政年度的每股普通股 5.81 港仙（等值 0.99 新加坡分）的一级税项豁免末期股息。" 5

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 2.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 2 赞成 反对 决议 2 Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,325,247 99.99 108,500 0.01 2.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 3 - DIRECTORS' FEES 普通决议 3 - 董事袍金 3.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To approve the payment of directors' fees of S$340,000 for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 (2022: S$340,000)." "批准支付截至 2023 年 12 月 31 日止财政年度的董事袍金 340,000 新加坡元整（2022 年：340,000 新加坡元整）。" 3.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 3 赞成 反对 决议 3 Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,224,496 99.99 208,500 0.01 3.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 4. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4(a) - RE-ELECTION OF MR. LUAN ZUSHENG AS DIRECTOR 普通决议 4(a) - 重选栾祖盛先生为董事 4.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To re-elect Mr. Luan Zusheng, a Director retiring pursuant to the Bye-law 85(6) of the Company's Bye-laws (the "Bye-laws"), and who, being eligible, will offer himself for reelection as a Director." 6

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 "重选根据本公司细则（"细则"）第 85(6)条规定即将退任的董事栾祖盛先生， 彼符合资格并接受重选为董事。" 4.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 4(a) 赞成 反对 决议 4(a) Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,152,974,496 99.98 458,500 0.02 4.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 5. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4(b) - RE-ELECTION OF MR. WANG YUEXING AS DIRECTOR 普通决议 4(b) - 重选王悦兴先生为董事 5.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To re-elect Mr. Wang Yuexing, a Director retiring pursuant to the Bye-law 85(6) of the Bye-laws, and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election as a Director." "重选根据细则第 85(6)条规定即将退任的董事王悦兴先生，彼符合资格并接受重 选为董事。" 5.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 4(b) 赞成 反对 决议 4(b) Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,314,496 99.99 108,500 0.01 5.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 6. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4(c) - RE-ELECTION OF MR. ZHAI HAITAO AS DIRECTOR 普通决议 4(c) - 重选翟海涛先生为董事 6.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： 7

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 "To re-elect Mr. Zhai Haitao, a Director retiring pursuant to the Bye-law 86(1) of the Bye- laws, and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election as a Director." "重选根据细则第 86(1)条规定即将退任的董事翟海涛先生，彼符合资格并接受重 选为董事。" 6.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 4(c) 赞成 反对 决议 4(c) Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,325,247 99.99 108,500 0.01 6.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 7. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4(d) - RE-ELECTION OF MR. NG JOO HEE PETER AS DIRECTOR 普通决议 4(d) - 重选黄裕喜先生为董事 7.1 As this Resolution concerned the Chairman's own re-election, the Chairman handed the chair over to the Independent Non-Executive Director, Mr. Soh Kok Leong to conduct the proceedings for this item. 由于该决议涉及主席本人的连任，主席交由独立非执行董事苏国良先生来主持该议 案的程序。 The following motion was proposed by Mr. Soh Kok Leong: 苏国良先生提出以下动议： "To re-elect Mr. Ng Joo Hee Peter, a Director retiring pursuant to the Bye-law 85(6) of the Bye-laws, and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election as a Director." "重选根据细则第 85(6)条规定即将退任的董事黄裕喜先生，彼符合资格并接受重 选为董事。" 7.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 4(d) 赞成 反对 决议 4(d) Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,234,839 99.99 108,588 0.01 8

China Everbright Water Limited 中国光大水务有限公司 (Incorporated in Bermuda) (于百慕大注册成立) Minutes of the Annual General Meeting held on 26 April 2024 (Friday) 于 2024 年 4 月 26 日（星期五）举行的股东周年大会会议记录 7.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 Mr. Soh Kok Leong handed the chair back to the Chairman. 苏国良先生将会议交还给主席继续主持。 8. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 4(e) - RE-ELECTION OF MR. SOH KOK LEONG AS DIRECTOR 普通决议 4(e) - 重选苏国良先生为董事 8.1 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To re-elect Mr. Soh Kok Leong, a Director retiring pursuant to the Bye-law 85(6) of the Bye-laws, and who, being eligible, will offer himself for re-election as a Director." "重选根据细则第 85(6)条规定即将退任的董事苏国良先生，彼符合资格并接受重 选为董事。" 8.2 The Resolution was put to the vote and the poll results were as follows: 该决议经过表决，投票结果如下： RESOLUTION FOR AGAINST 4(e) 赞成 反对 决议 4(e) Number of Number of Shares % Shares % 股份数目 股份数目 2,153,325,247 99.99 108,500 0.01 8.3 The Resolution was declared carried. 该决议获宣布通过。 9. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 5 - APPOINTMENT OF AUDITORS 普通决议 5 - 委任审计师 9.1 The Chairman reported that the Audit Committee and the Board had reviewed and recommended KPMG LLP and KPMG to be appointed as the Auditors of the Company in Singapore and Hong Kong respectively, to hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting and the Directors be authorised to fix their remunerations. KPMG LLP and KPMG have indicated their willingness to be appointed. 主席汇报审计委员会及董事会已审议及推荐委任 KPMG LLP 及 KPMG 分别为本公 司于新加坡及香港的审计师，任期直至下届股东周年大会结束为止，并授权董事会 厘定其薪酬。KPMG LLP 及 KPMG 已表示愿意接受该委聘。 The following motion was proposed by the Chairman: 主席提出以下动议： "To appoint KPMG LLP and KPMG as the Auditors of the Company in Singapore and Hong Kong respectively in place of the retiring auditor, Ernst & Young LLP." 9