China Everbright Water : Completion of Purchase of 65% Equity Interest in Tianjin Binhai New Area Huantang Sewage Treatment Co., Ltd.

03/02/2021 | 04:45am EST
Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CHINA EVERBRIGHT WATER LIMITED ʕ਷Έɽ˥ਕϞࠢʮ̡

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Hong Kong Stock Code: 1857)

(Singapore Stock Code: U9E)

COMPLETION OF DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTION

UNDER THE SEHK LISTING RULES

PURCHASE OF 65% EQUITY INTEREST IN

TIANJIN BINHAI NEW AREA HUANTANG SEWAGE TREATMENT CO., LTD.

Reference is made to the announcement dated 22 January 2021 of China Everbright Water Limited (the "Company") relating to a transaction involving the purchase of 65% equity interest (the "Target Equity") in Tianjin Binhai New Area Huantang Sewage Treatment Co.,

Ltd.* (˂ݵᏵऎอਜᐑ෨Ϯ˥ஈଣϞࠢʮ̡) (the "Target Company") from Tianjin Binhai Environmental Protection Asset Development Co., Ltd.* (˂ݵᏵऎᐑڭପุ೯࢝Ϟࠢʮ̡)

("Tianjin Binhai Environmental Protection") by Beijing Everbright Water Investment Management Co., Ltd.* (̏ԯΈɽ˥ਕҳ༟၍ଣϞࠢʮ̡ ) (" BEWIM"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the equity transfer agreement and the supplementary agreement to the equity transfer agreement, both dated 21 January 2021 (the "Transaction").

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Director(s)") of the Company is pleased to announce that the Transaction has been completed, and BEWIM and Tianjin Binhai Environmental Protection have completed the registration procedures for the industrial and commercial change of the Target Equity. The Target Company has become an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The financial statements of the Target Company will be consolidated into the financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries.

By Order of the Board

China Everbright Water Limited

An Xuesong

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong and Singapore, 2 March 2021

*

In this announcement, the English names of PRC entities are translations of their Chinese names and included herein for identification purpose only. In the event of any inconsistency, the Chinese names shall prevail.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises: (i) a non-executive Director, Mr. Wang Tianyi (Chairman); (ii) two executive Directors, namely Mr. An Xuesong (Chief Executive Officer) and Mr. Luo Junling; and (iii) four independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Zhai Haitao, Mr. Lim Yu Neng Paul, Ms. Cheng Fong Yee and Ms. Hao Gang.

Disclaimer

China Everbright Water Ltd. published this content on 02 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2021 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
