Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EGRNY   US16891Y1038

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(EGRNY)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against China Evergrande Group and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

09/22/2021 | 11:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of China Evergrande Group ("China Evergrande" or "the Company") (OTC: EGRNF) (OTC: EGRNY) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. China Evergrande is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on September 18, 2021, titled: "How Beijing's Debt Clampdown Shook the Foundation of a Real-Estate Colossus: China Evergrande's looming collapse and its ripple effect on the economy will pose a test for the government's campaign to keep housing affordable for the masses." According to the article, "the party has ended. Years of aggressive borrowing have collided with Beijing's crackdown on debt, leaving [China Evergrande] on the brink of collapse." Based on this news, shares of China Evergrande fell sharply in intraday trading on September 20, 2021.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:
The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com
www.schallfirm.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-notice-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-china-evergrande-group-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301382876.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
11:46aINVESTIGATION NOTICE : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Ch..
PR
11:31aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Wall Street rebounds from recent losses; Fed in focus
RE
11:14aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Anqing city cancels contract of land site use with Evergrande subsidiar..
RE
10:14aEvergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
RE
09:47aDow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices rise on expected U.S. stocks draw
RE
09:42aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Fed verdict is imminent
09:19aWall Street Sees Upbeat Open, Fed Decision Eyed
MT
08:58aPRO BANKRUPTCY BRIEFING : J&J Beats Injury Lawyers on Talc Bankruptcy; Judge Questions Tal..
DJ
08:50aTaper Talk in Focus at Fed Meeting
DJ
08:11aUS Futures Higher, Fed Decision Eyed
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations