Asian markets grapple with Evergrande fallout, China power shortages

HONG KONG, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Asian shares were mixed
across the region on Tuesday as investors fretted over China
Evergrande Group's debt crisis and a widening power
shortage in China.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was just slightly higher by mid-afternoon after
trading in the red following a mixed session on Wall Street.
During the Asian time zone, Brent crude oil hit $80
a barrel for the first time in three years, driven by regional
economies beginning to reopen from the pandemic and supply
concerns.
The dollar was was trading flat in late Asian
trading.
Yields on two-year Treasuries rose to 18-month highs as
investors priced in the prospect of rising cash rates and the
risk of persistent inflation, forcing the U.S government to pay
more to sell its debt.
Australia's benchmark S&P/ASX200 index was down
nearly 1.42%, led by a sell off in healthcare and technology
stocks, while Japan's Nikkei was down 0.3% after halving
its initial losses.
China's blue chip index CSI300 edged up 0.24%, as
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index gained 1.57% snapping a
recent run of negative sessions.
Hong Kong and mainland China's major property indices rose
between 3% to 8% after the People's Bank of China (OBOC) pledged
to support homeowners.
"There has been positive news for the property sector, and
markets are digesting that after all of the negative news flow
of the past few days," Tammy Leung, Everbright Sun Hung Kai
strateigst said.
Investors remain on edge over the future of Evergrande,
after the world's most indebted property developer failed to ot
meet a deadline to make an interest payment to offshore bond
holders.
Evergrande has 30 days to make the payment before it falls
into default and Shenzen authorities are now investigating the
company's wealth management unit https://www.reuters.com/world/china/exclusive-china-evergrandes-wealth-management-arm-faces-local-government-inquiry-2021-09-27.
Without making reference to Evergrande, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) said Monday in a statement posted to its website
that it would "safeguard the legitimate rights of housing
consumers".
Widening power shortages in China, meanwhile, halted
production at a number of factories https://www.reuters.com/world/china/chinas-power-crunch-begins-weigh-economic-outlook-2021-09-27
including suppliers to Apple Inc and Tesla Inc
and are expected to hit the country's manufacturing
sector and associated supply chains.
Analysts cautioned the ongoing blackouts could affect the
country's listed industrial stocks.
"What we see in China with the developers and the blackouts
is going to be a negative weight on the Asian markets," Tai Hui,
JPMorgan Asset Management's Asian chief market strategist told
Reuters.
"Most people are trying to work out the potential contagion
effect with Evergrande and how far and wide it could go. We keep
monitoring the policy response and we have started to see some
shift towards supporting homebuyers which is what we have been
expecting."
Commonwealth Bank economists estimate two months of power
rationing in key provinces in China could shave 0.1 percentage
points off this year's economic growth, and 0.3 percentage
points off next year's.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose
144.36 points, or 0.41%, to 34,942.36, the S&P 500 (.SPX) lost
4.57 points, or 0.10%, to 4,450.91 and the Nasdaq Composite
(.IXIC) dropped 68.29 points, or 0.45%, to 14,979.41.
U.S. Treasury yields soared to a three-month
high, touching 1.516% overnight following the Federal Reserve's
move last week to indicate fiscal stimulus could be tapered as
early as November.
Investors are looking ahead to speeches later this week from
several senior Fed officials.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch; editing by Richard Pullin & Simon
Cameron-Moore)