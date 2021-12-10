Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/08
1.73 HKD   -5.46%
01:25aAsian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data
RE
01:11aAsian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data
RE
12:14aOil prices sit tight, tracking biggest weekly gain since late Aug
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Asian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data

12/10/2021 | 01:25am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People wearing protective masks are reflected on an electronic board displaying Japan's stock prices outside a brokerage in Tokyo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Asian shares and European futures slipped on Friday as traders edged away from riskier assets amid renewed concerns about COVID-19 and caution ahead of key U.S. inflation data, which also kept currencies in check.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.6%, snapping three days of gains and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.5%.

In early European trading, the pan-region Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.53% and FTSE futures lost 0.46%

Shares and risk-friendly currencies had performed well earlier in the week, with MSCI's regional benchmark posting its best day in two months on Tuesday, helped by indications the Omicron strain of the new coronavirus might not be as economically disruptive as first feared.

Despite Friday's falls, the index is still up 1.7% this week.

However, "as we got towards the end of the week the fact that Europe was much more clearly moving into a sort of lockdown-lite and COVID-19 case numbers in the U.S. are starting to ratchet up flipped things a little bit," said Rob Carnell, head of research Asia Pacific at ING.

"Also there is a slight sense of 'let's not have too much risk on the table for the weekend'. Of course, there is CPI out in the U.S. - but I think we've all woken up to the fact that there is inflation in the U.S. now," he added.

U.S. consumer price index (CPI) for November is due later Friday and a Reuters poll of economists expect it to have risen 6.8% year-on-year, overtaking a 6.2% increase in October, which was the fastest gain in 31 years.

Any upside surprise will likely be interpreted as a case for a faster Fed taper and bring forward expectations for interest rate rises.

Elsewhere, shares in China Evergrande Group lost 1.5% after Fitch downgraded it to restricted default status.

However, contagion was limited and an index tracking mainland Chinese developers listed in Hong Kong dipped just 0.36%, outperforming the local benchmark off 0.66%.

Markets more broadly are much less concerned by the latest development in the long running Evergrande saga than they were a few months ago.

"This issue has been going on for two-and-a-half months now, and markets don't seem to be as fussed because a default on Evergrande's offshore debt has seemed highly likely," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP Capital.

Also in China, the central bank on Thursday directed financial institutions to hold more foreign exchange in reserve for a second time this year, which markets interpreted as an attempt to slow a recent rapid appreciation of the yuan.

This caused the yuan to lose about half a percent in offshore trade on Thursday. It was volatile on Friday and last sat at 6.3697.

Other currency moves were muted. The dollar index held firm ahead of the CPI data, and was heading towards its seventh consecutive weekly rise, its longest since mid 2014.

The euro also took a breather having jumped 0.7% on Wednesday, in line with an overall risk friendly mood, before falling 0.4% on Thursday as sentiment started to turn.

The risk-off tilt caused longer dated U.S. Treasury yields to slip a little overnight before steadying. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last at 1.4888%.

The two-year yield stayed elevated at 0.7086%.

Oil also lost ground on Friday, but like equities was heading for a weekly gain. U.S. crude dipped 0.14% to $70.84 a barrel. Brent crude fell 0.2% to $74.27. [O/R]

Gold, however, edged higher. The spot price rose 0.16% to $1,777.3an ounce. [GOL/]

(Editing by Sam Holmes and Richard Pullin)

By Alun John


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (AUD/CNY) -0.13% 4.548228 Delayed Quote.-9.44%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.03% 0.63247 Delayed Quote.0.31%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.01% 0.71474 Delayed Quote.-6.83%
BRITISH POUND / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (GBP/CNY) -0.17% 8.416033 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.09% 1.16965 Delayed Quote.4.05%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.07% 1.32168 Delayed Quote.-3.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (CAD/CNY) -0.25% 5.0053 Delayed Quote.-2.18%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.11% 0.696122 Delayed Quote.8.27%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.06% 0.78628 Delayed Quote.0.65%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -5.46% 1.73 End-of-day quote.-88.39%
DOW JONES FXCM DOLLAR INDEX 0.01% 12231.82 Delayed Quote.4.68%
EURO / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (EUR/CNY) -0.18% 7.1883 Delayed Quote.-9.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.12977 Delayed Quote.-7.12%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.59% 4208.3 Delayed Quote.19.15%
INDIAN RUPEE / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (INR/CNY) -0.29% 0.084163 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.11% 0.011704 Delayed Quote.4.36%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.11% 0.013221 Delayed Quote.-3.07%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.05% 74.01 Delayed Quote.45.65%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.07% 0.67877 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
NIKKEI 225 -1.00% 28437.77 Real-time Quote.5.16%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX -0.66% 628.6306 Delayed Quote.44.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.14% 6.3682 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
US DOLLAR / CHINESE YUAN RENMINBI (USD/CNY) -0.22% 6.3636 Delayed Quote.-2.77%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.04% 0.885144 Delayed Quote.7.67%
WTI 0.06% 70.599 Delayed Quote.49.07%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:25aAsian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data
RE
01:11aAsian shares ease as markets await U.S. inflation data
RE
12:14aOil prices sit tight, tracking biggest weekly gain since late Aug
RE
12:10aChina stocks retreat after money and credit data misses expectations
RE
12/09Kaisa Starts Work on $12 Billion Debt Restructuring After Missing Payment
MT
12/09Fitch Slashes Kaisa's Ratings to Restricted Default on Missed Bond Payment
MT
12/09Evergrande Creditors, Shareholders' Rights to Be Fully Respected, Central Bank Governor..
MT
12/09Fitch Downgrades Evergrande to Restricted Default on Missed Coupon Payments
MT
12/09Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
12/09Dollar gains, equity rally stalls as caution returns
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 530 B 67 906 M 67 906 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 453 B 58 141 M 58 141 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,50x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 23 768 M 3 049 M 3 048 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 27,4%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,80 HKD
Average target price 6,34 HKD
Spread / Average Target 252%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-88.39%3 049
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.98%34 987
VONOVIA SE-10.18%32 756
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-8.90%17 950
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY10.11%17 069
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-3.84%15 590