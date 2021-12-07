Bulls take charge as Omicron concerns ease

(Adds oil, gold settlement prices)
* Shares, oil rally as Omicron worries ebb
* Chinese heavyweight Alibaba leaps off low
* Government bonds and yen lower as risk appetite returns
NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Global equity markets and
oil prices surged on Tuesday after a timely shot of Chinese
stimulus helped spark a rally that was further fueled by views
that the Omicron COVID-19 variant will not cause major economic
damage.
The Nasdaq jumped 3% as technology bounced back, helping the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European companies
post its first back-to-back run of more than 1% gains since
February.
Tech stocks climbed 5.6% in Europe, while the S&P
information technology sector rose 3.3%, driving
almost half of the S&P 500's gains. Semiconductors
advanced 5.2% and all 11 of the S&P sectors rose.
Asia overnight cheered record bounces by some of China's
beaten-down tech giants, including e-commerce giant Alibaba
Group and other technology majors, including JD.com Inc
and Baidu Inc.
The notion among portfolio managers of not being left behind
in a rally that was impressive drove equities higher, said
Michael James, managing director of equity trading at Wedbush
Securities in Los Angeles.
"Did the seasonal Santa Claus rally, which we typically have
at some point in December, start yesterday?" he said. "There's
certainly fear of missing out."
An easing of Omicron fears emboldened investors to have a
little more of a "risk-on" mentality, James said.
Preliminary evidence indicates that Omicron likely has a
higher degree of transmissibility but is less severe, top U.S.
infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday.
MSCI's all-country world index advanced
2.17% and the FTSEurofirst 300 closed up 2.42%.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose
1.46%, the S&P 500 gained 2.09% and the Nasdaq Composite
advanced 3.09%.
Easing Omicron worries and the Chinese stimulus lifted
riskier currencies, with the Australian dollar leading the
charge, gaining 0.9%.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a
basket of six currencies, rose 0.1% to 96.387. The euro
fell 0.3% to $1.1257 and the yen rose 0.1% to $113.57.
Expectations the Federal Reserve will accelerate the
tapering of its bond-buying program when it meets next week in
response to a tightening labor market also supported the dollar.
The yield on 10-year U.S. Treasury notes rose
4.6 basis points to 1.480%.
Investors believe the Fed will do more, and sooner, to fight
inflation, said David Petrosinelli, senior trader at InspereX,
referring to a flattening of the yield curve measuring the gap
between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes.
"The front end is focused on the Fed tightening policy
because they need to, and the back end is more recognition that
this economy probably is going to slow down in the first
quarter," he said.
The equity gains came after China's central bank injected
its second shot of stimulus since July by cutting the amount of
cash that banks must hold in reserve.
Uncertainty about its property sector remained, however, as
Evergrande teetered on the brink of default again.
But data showing stronger import growth was "a positive sign on
the strength of domestic demand," RBC analyst Adam Cole said.
Embattled developer China Evergrande failed to
make payments on some U.S. dollar bonds at the end of a
month-long grace period, sources familiar with the situation
told Reuters on Tuesday, setting the stage for a massive default
by the world's most indebted property developer.
Australia's S&P/ASX200 rose nearly 1% as its central
bank left interest rates at a super-loose 0.1% and
Japan's Nikkei advanced 1.9% as the yen dipped.
Oil prices climbed more than 3% on easing concerns Omicron
will reduce demand and as the prospect of an imminent rise in
Iranian oil exports receded.
Brent crude rose $2.36 to settle at $75.44 a barrel.
U.S. crude settled up $2.56 to $72.05 a barrel.
Gold prices inched higher as attention turned to U.S.
inflation data due on Friday, which could influence the pace at
which the Fed hikes interest rates.
U.S. gold futures settled up 0.3% at 1,784.70 an
ounce.
