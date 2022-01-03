Log in
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
China Evergrande Group
News
Summary
3333
KYG2119W1069
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
(3333)
Add to my list
Report
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 12/31
1.59
HKD
+6.00%
10:19a
China Evergrande Receives Demolition Order On Buildings At Ocean Flower Island Protect
RE
10:19a
China evergrande says authorities at danzhou city sent demolition order on 39 buildings of ocean flower island protect on dec 30
RE
10:11a
China evergrande group says will actively communicate and handle according to the order
RE
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER
01/03/2022 | 10:11am EST
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER
© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
10:19a
China Evergrande Receives Demolition Order On Buildings At Ocean Flower Island Protect
RE
10:19a
China evergrande says authorities at danzhou city sent demolition order on 39 buildings..
RE
10:11a
China evergrande group says will actively communicate and handle according to the order
RE
10:08a
China evergrande group says demolition order on 39 buildings at ocean flower island doe..
RE
08:55a
Wall Street set to follow Europe to new year highs
RE
05:29a
Asian Stock Markets Gain in Thin Holiday Trading, But Hong Kong Slips Again
MT
05:07a
Hong Kong Hang Seng Sheds 0.5% as Property Issues Renew Slump
MT
03:36a
Hong Kong stocks start 2022 with losses on mainland property woes
RE
12:37a
China Evergrande shares halted, set to release 'inside information'
RE
12:20a
Chinese Developers Brace For $197 Billion Liabilities in January
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
2020
Chinese state-firm debt defaults trigger market selloff, fears of crisis
RE
2020
Debt-laden China Evergrande ends Shenzhen listing plan, some investors to stay on
RE
2020
ANALYSIS
: Creeping funding costs skew China Evergrande's deleverage drive
RE
Financials
HKD
USD
Sales 2021
545 B
69 909 M
69 909 M
Net income 2021
9 514 M
1 220 M
1 220 M
Net Debt 2021
447 B
57 387 M
57 387 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,21x
Yield 2021
2,39%
Capitalization
20 995 M
2 692 M
2 692 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,86x
EV / Sales 2022
0,59x
Nbr of Employees
163 119
Free-Float
29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
1,59 HKD
Average target price
5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target
261%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia
Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi
President
Da Rong Pan
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui
Chairman
Dong Feng Chen
Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
0.00%
2 692
VONOVIA SE
0.00%
42 835
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
0.00%
34 670
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
0.00%
16 694
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY
0.00%
15 613
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
0.00%
15 392
