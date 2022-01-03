Log in
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER

01/03/2022 | 10:11am EST
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP SAYS WILL ACTIVELY COMMUNICATE AND HANDLE ACCORDING TO THE ORDER


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 909 M 69 909 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 387 M 57 387 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,21x
Yield 2021 2,39%
Capitalization 20 995 M 2 692 M 2 692 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,59 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 261%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.00%2 692
VONOVIA SE0.00%42 835
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.0.00%34 670
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE0.00%16 694
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.00%15 613
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY0.00%15 392