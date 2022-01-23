Log in
Equities
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
China Evergrande Group
News
Summary
3333
KYG2119W1069
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
(3333)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 01/21
1.79
HKD
-0.56%
12:16p
China Evergrande Says Siu Shawn Appointed As Executive Director
RE
12:16p
China evergrande - huang xiangui has resigned as executive direc…
RE
12:16p
China evergrande - lai lixin has resigned as executive director…
RE
CHINA EVERGRANDE - HUANG XIANGUI HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIREC…
01/23/2022 | 12:16pm EST
CHINA EVERGRANDE - HUANG XIANGUI HAS RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
© Reuters 2022
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
12:16p
China Evergrande Says Siu Shawn Appointed As Executive Director
RE
12:16p
China evergrande - huang xiangui has resigned as executive direc…
RE
12:16p
China evergrande - lai lixin has resigned as executive director…
RE
12:16p
China evergrande - siu shawn has been appointed as executive dir…
RE
01/21
Hang Seng inches higher on property, consumer boost
RE
01/21
Evergrande Prepares Identification List of Offshore Bondholders
MT
01/21
EMEA MORNING BRIEFING
: U.S. Retreat to Hammer -2-
DJ
01/20
Chinese shares fall as weakness in tech, healthcare stocks weigh
RE
01/20
China Evergrande prepares offshore bondholder identification list - letter
RE
01/20
Evergrande to Hire More Advisers to Manage Debt Risks; Shares Fall 3%
MT
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
2020
Chinese state-firm debt defaults trigger market selloff, fears of crisis
RE
2020
Debt-laden China Evergrande ends Shenzhen listing plan, some investors to stay on
RE
2020
ANALYSIS
: Creeping funding costs skew China Evergrande's deleverage drive
RE
Financials
HKD
USD
Sales 2021
548 B
70 319 M
70 319 M
Net income 2021
9 661 M
1 241 M
1 241 M
Net Debt 2021
449 B
57 681 M
57 681 M
P/E ratio 2021
2,45x
Yield 2021
2,12%
Capitalization
23 636 M
3 036 M
3 036 M
EV / Sales 2021
0,86x
EV / Sales 2022
0,68x
Nbr of Employees
163 119
Free-Float
29,5%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
8
Last Close Price
1,79 HKD
Average target price
5,64 HKD
Spread / Average Target
215%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia
Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi
President
Da Rong Pan
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui
Chairman
Dong Feng Chen
Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
12.58%
3 036
VONOVIA SE
-1.61%
42 032
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.
9.51%
38 422
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE
-5.22%
15 779
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY
0.42%
15 536
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY
-3.17%
15 195
