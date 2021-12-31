Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Cash-strapped China Evergrande revises payment plan for wealth unit investors

12/31/2021 | 05:17am EST
The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group on Friday dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, in a move that highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer that has failed to meet its offshore debt obligations.

Evergrande, whose $19 billion in international bonds are deemed to be in cross-default by rating agencies after the developer missed a deadline to pay coupons earlier this month, did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week.

The developer has been scrambling to raise cash by selling assets and shares to repay suppliers and creditors.

Evergrande said on Friday that each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan ($1,257) per month as principal payment for three months starting this month irrespective of when the investment matures.

Once China's top selling developer and now reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, Evergrande had earlier not mentioned any amount and had agreed to repay 10% of the investment by the end of the month when the product matures.

It had also agreed to make follow up payments to the wealth management product investors every three months afterwards, until the debt Evergrande owed to an investor is cleared, according to state media reports earlier this year.

Evergrande said in a statement posted on the wealth unit's website on Friday that the company would "actively raise funds", and update the repayment plan in late-March. The company did not elaborate.

The situation is not "ideal", the statement said, as the development's wealth unit tries to recover capital from the projects it invested in previously and, therefore, the original repayment plan was hard to implement.

Evergrande, in common with other heavily-indebted conglomerates, had issued high-yielding wealth management products to investors - a popular way of borrowing from mom-and-pop investors that sidesteps government lending restrictions.

As the liquidity crisis deepened at Evergrande, the firm's wealth unit https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/with-gucci-bags-dyson-appliances-evergrande-wooed-retail-investors-2021-09-21 in late September missed a payment on one of its products, leading to protests by investors who fear they will never get their money back.

Some of its wealth investors had refused to accept the embattled company's plan to provide payment with discounted apartments, offices, stores and parking units.

($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Xie Yu; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and David Evans)

By Xie Yu


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -9.09% 1.5 End-of-day quote.-89.93%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.37% 6.35112 Delayed Quote.-1.95%
Financials
Sales 2021 545 B 69 916 M 69 916 M
Net income 2021 9 514 M 1 220 M 1 220 M
Net Debt 2021 447 B 57 393 M 57 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 2,08x
Yield 2021 2,53%
Capitalization 19 806 M 2 540 M 2 540 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,86x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 29,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1,50 HKD
Average target price 5,74 HKD
Spread / Average Target 283%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-89.93%2 540
VONOVIA SE-13.36%42 646
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.38%33 547
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-15.36%16 620
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.53%15 577
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.22%15 416