China Evergrande : Asian shares perk up but Evergrande jitters keep investors on edge

* HK resumes trade after a holiday, Evergrande soars 30%
* Fed says will likely begin tapering by as soon as November
* Dollar firmer, gold loses ground
* Japan stock market closed for a holiday
HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asian shares made cautious
gains on Thursday, supported by some positive news from
cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group, while
the dollar held near a one-month top after the U.S. Federal
Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.
However, nerves were still frayed about Evergrande's future
and the country's property sector as a whole, with a major test
looming on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest
payments by the company were due.
"It's a long way to go yet in terms of this being resolved,"
said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset
Management.
"You'll see some of the immediate fears of a huge collapse
and contagion start to recede, but it will still be an issue
that pops up because the property market and construction is
such a massive part of the Chinese economy."
As Hong Kong markets came off a holiday, Evergrande's shares
surged 30% to mark their best day ever as its chairman sought to
reassure investors and as the company's unit said on Wednesday
it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.
Its stock pared gains to trade up 13%, lifting the Hong Kong
benchmark by 0.7%, while MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5%.
Elsewhere, Chinese blue chips gained 0.7%,
Australia's benchmark rose 1%, and South Korea's Kospi
fell 0.6% after returning from a three-day break to
catch up with global falls earlier in the week. Japan equity
markets were shut for a holiday.
U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up
0.3%.
Fears that Evergrande could fail to meet its obligations
jolted global markets early this week as investors worried about
the spillover effect on banks and property firms from the giant
developer defaulting on its debt mountain.
Concerns eased somewhat on Wednesday when the People's Bank
of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the
banking system.
U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell also downplayed
the global impact of the Evergrande saga and said it was more
relevant to the Chinese economy.
In another key event for markets, the Fed said overnight it
would likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon
as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow
more quickly than expected.
"The most striking part of what we learnt from the Fed was
that the market was very accepting of it," Craig of JP Morgan
Asset said.
The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up 1%, not far off
where they were before the Fed announcement, and U.S. Treasury
yields were little changed at 1.3023% after
see-sawing overnight.
The dollar rose after the Fed Chair's remarks to hit a
month-high of 93.526 against a basket of currencies,
particularly gaining against the euro and yen
, but paused for breath in Asian hours.
U.S. crude rose 0.1% to $72.33 a barrel, while Brent
crude gained 0.2% to $76.23 per barrel.
Spot gold lost 0.3% to trade at $1,763.32 per ounce.
(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Richard Pullin and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)