  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Evergrande : Asian shares perk up but Evergrande jitters keep investors on edge

09/23/2021 | 01:42am EDT
* HK resumes trade after a holiday, Evergrande soars 30%

* Fed says will likely begin tapering by as soon as November

* Dollar firmer, gold loses ground

* Japan stock market closed for a holiday

HONG KONG, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Asian shares made cautious gains on Thursday, supported by some positive news from cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group, while the dollar held near a one-month top after the U.S. Federal Reserve took a hawkish tilt overnight.

However, nerves were still frayed about Evergrande's future and the country's property sector as a whole, with a major test looming on Thursday when $83.5 million in dollar-bond interest payments by the company were due.

"It's a long way to go yet in terms of this being resolved," said Kerry Craig, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.

"You'll see some of the immediate fears of a huge collapse and contagion start to recede, but it will still be an issue that pops up because the property market and construction is such a massive part of the Chinese economy."

As Hong Kong markets came off a holiday, Evergrande's shares surged 30% to mark their best day ever as its chairman sought to reassure investors and as the company's unit said on Wednesday it had "resolved" a coupon payment on an onshore bond.

Its stock pared gains to trade up 13%, lifting the Hong Kong benchmark by 0.7%, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.5%.

Elsewhere, Chinese blue chips gained 0.7%, Australia's benchmark rose 1%, and South Korea's Kospi fell 0.6% after returning from a three-day break to catch up with global falls earlier in the week. Japan equity markets were shut for a holiday.

U.S. stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, were up 0.3%.

Fears that Evergrande could fail to meet its obligations jolted global markets early this week as investors worried about the spillover effect on banks and property firms from the giant developer defaulting on its debt mountain.

Concerns eased somewhat on Wednesday when the People's Bank of China injected 90 billion yuan ($13.9 billion) into the banking system.

U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell also downplayed the global impact of the Evergrande saga and said it was more relevant to the Chinese economy.

In another key event for markets, the Fed said overnight it would likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected.

"The most striking part of what we learnt from the Fed was that the market was very accepting of it," Craig of JP Morgan Asset said.

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up 1%, not far off where they were before the Fed announcement, and U.S. Treasury yields were little changed at 1.3023% after see-sawing overnight.

The dollar rose after the Fed Chair's remarks to hit a month-high of 93.526 against a basket of currencies, particularly gaining against the euro and yen , but paused for breath in Asian hours.

U.S. crude rose 0.1% to $72.33 a barrel, while Brent crude gained 0.2% to $76.23 per barrel.

Spot gold lost 0.3% to trade at $1,763.32 per ounce.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Richard Pullin and Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 292 M 70 292 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 402 M 45 402 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,31x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.77%3 849
VONOVIA SE-9.47%36 532
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-30.03%34 889
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 358
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY13.30%14 893
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.36%14 107