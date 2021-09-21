Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Australia, NZ dollars try to find a floor as Fed risk looms

09/21/2021 | 11:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SYDNEY, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars were trying to find a floor on Wednesday as risk sentiment steadied a little, though whether that lasted depended on what the U.S. Federal Reserve might say on tapering later in the session.

The Aussie was a shade firmer at $0.7241, having found support at $0.7220, though it needs to get above $0.7283 resistance to be out of immediate danger.

The kiwi dollar also edged up to $0.7019, after finding bids at $0.6994. It faces resistance at $0.7040 and $0.7060.

Both drew some relief in news embattled Chinese property developer Evergrande would make a coupon payment on its domestic bonds on Sept. 23, calming fears of an imminent default.

Concerns about the viability of the heavily indebted group have weighed on equities and commodities, and pressured the Aussie which is often used as a liquid proxy for Chinese risk.

"The Aussie dollar is still vulnerable to a further worsening of risk sentiment, although we think that the Chinese authorities will manage to avoid a full-blown financial crisis," said Jonathan Petersen, a market economist at Capital Economics.

"As a result, we forecast a moderate fall in the Aussie to $0.7000 by the end of this year."

The immediate direction will be set by the Fed with the market assuming it will discuss tapering but put off an actual announcement to October or November.

The danger for the Aussie could be in the "dot plot" forecasts from Fed members which might show the median timing of the first rate hike has shifted to 2022 from 2023.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) remains adamant that its rates are likely to stay at 0.1% until 2024, which is why local 10-year bond yields trade five basis points below Treasuries at 1.28%.

Both are set to be way behind the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) which is considered almost certain to raise its rates early next month.

Markets are fully priced for a move of 25 basis points to 0.5%, though they scaled back wagers on a half-point hike following a speech from RBNZ Assistant Governor Christian Hawkesby on Tuesday.

The RBNZ has not raised interest rates by 50 basis points since 2000 when they were up at 6.0%.

While 10-year yields eased a touch to 1.89%, they remain 56 basis points above Treasuries. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
12:21aChina Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23
RE
12:15aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande Unit to Pay Interest Due on 2025 Bonds; OffersTemporary Reli..
MT
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Australia, NZ dollars try to find a floor as Fed risk looms
RE
09/21Evergrande Onshore Unit Set to Pay Bond Interest on Time
DJ
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Aussie perks up as Evergrande relief lifts investor sentiment
RE
09/21Japanese shares fall ahead of Fed outcome
RE
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : IMF Says Beijing Able to Prevent Evergrande's Woes From Becoming System..
MT
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande Lures Retail Investors With Yields Nearing 12%, Luxury Bags
MT
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : London copper rises as Evergrande worries ease
RE
09/21CHINA EVERGRANDE : Stocks find some footing after Evergrande relief; Fed looms
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 280 M 70 280 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 395 M 45 395 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 848 M 3 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.77%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY12.57%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-11.00%14 068