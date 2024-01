Jan 29 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group:

* CHINA EVERGRANDE CEO: GROUP'S OPERATION IS FACING HUGE DIFFICULTIES, RESOURCES ARE EXTREMELY LIMITED, AND THE PRELIMINARY VOTING OF CREDITORS HAS NOT MET EXPECTATION - LOCAL MEDIA

* CHINA EVERGRANDE CEO: WILL ENSURE NORMAL OPERATION, AND COOPERATE WITH THE LIQUIDATION PETITIONER ACCORDING TO THE LAW- CHINESE MEDIA

* CHINA EVERGRANDE CEO: OFFSHORE LIQUIDATION ORDER FOR HK-LISTED CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP WILL NOT AFFECT OPERATION OF OTHER ONSHORE AND OFFSHORE UNITS- CHINESE MEDIA

* CHINA EVERGRANDE CEO: CO WILL PROTECT ONSHORE BUSINESS, AND ENSURE HOME DELIVERY - CHINESE MEDIA

Source text (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)