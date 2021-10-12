China Evergrande : Copper declines as energy crisis stokes demand worries

Oct 12 (Reuters) - London copper prices fell on Tuesday,
weighed down by worries of lower demand as rising electricity
prices raised concerns that downstream consumers would be forced
to cut production.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
1.8% to $9,367.50 a tonne by 0436 GMT, while the most-traded
November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange
edged up 0.1% to 69,630 yuan ($10,791.00) a tonne,
tracking overnight gains in London.
LME aluminium declined 1.2% to $3,028.50 a tonne,
zinc was down 0.8% at $3,204 a tonne and tin
decreased 1.6% to $35,800 a tonne.
ShFE aluminium rose 1.4% to 23,355 yuan a tonne,
zinc advanced 1.9% to 23,635 yuan a tonne, while tin
dropped 2.2% to 276,890 yuan a tonne.
Power prices have risen to records in recent weeks, driven
by energy shortages in Asia, Europe and the United States, as
the pace of economic recovery from the pandemic has supercharged
energy demand.
"Higher electricity prices and lower factory operating rates
mean lower demand for raw materials," said a Singapore-based
metals trader.
The People's Bank of China withdrawing liquidity also dented
sentiment, he said. China's central bank drained a net 90
billion yuan on Tuesday.
Property giant China Evergrande potentially
missing another debt payment also hit market confidence in the
Chinese real estate sector, which consumes a large amount of
metals.
However, further falls in metals prices were cushioned by
worries of a disruption in metals production due to the same
energy crisis as well as rising interest in owning metals as a
hedge against inflation.
"This is a retrace for a move higher. Queues that have built
up in order books still need to be fulfilled," said the trader.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chile's state miner Codelco will produce 2% to 3% more
copper this year than it had previously expected, its chairman
said.
* China's major copper smelters in September kept output
flat month-on-month due to maintenance and power curbs, Antaike
said on Monday.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
($1 = 6.4526 yuan)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)