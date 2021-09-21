Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Copper prices flat near 1-month low on China Evergrande jitters

09/21/2021 | 02:53am EDT
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices were flat on Tuesday, hovering near a one-month low as a debt crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group spurred a sell-off across markets and stoked worries about the demand for the metal used widely in construction.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was nearly unchanged at $9,035.50 a tonne by 0627 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 20 on Monday of $8,975. The contract has lost 5.1% so far this month.

Asian stocks struggled to shake off contagion fears and selling pressure persisted amid concern that troubles at indebted developer China Evergrande could ripple across the global economy.

Investors were also on alert for a faster pace of stimulus tightening in the United States, as central bank officials there entered a two-day meeting that is due to conclude on Wednesday.

"Markets are still waiting for clarity how Evergrande will be able to manage its $300 billion of liabilities. Tomorrow focus will shift to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting with officials starting to envision how to pare back stimulus," said commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.

Chinese markets are closed for a holiday and will reopen on Wednesday.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The global world refined copper market showed a deficit of 90,000 tonnes in June, compared with a surplus of 4,000 tonnes in the prior month, the International Copper Study Group said in its latest monthly bulletin.

* Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer, said on Monday its Stolberg copper products plant in Germany would start resuming some production on Nov. 1.

* LME aluminium edged down 0.3% at $2,854 a tonne, nickel fell 0.9% to $18,890 a tonne, zinc advanced 0.1% to $3,018 a tonne and lead increased 0.2% to $2,160.50 a tonne.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AURUBIS AG -3.38% 62.9 Delayed Quote.-1.19%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -10.24% 2.28 End-of-day quote.-84.70%
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 298 M 70 298 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 407 M 45 407 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 30 099 M 3 865 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,28 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 390%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.70%3 865
VONOVIA SE-12.52%35 295
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 172
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 353
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.06%15 251
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.85%14 068