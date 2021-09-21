China Evergrande : Copper prices flat near 1-month low on China Evergrande jitters

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Copper prices were flat on Tuesday,
hovering near a one-month low as a debt crisis at property giant
China Evergrande Group spurred a sell-off across markets and
stoked worries about the demand for the metal used widely in
construction.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
nearly unchanged at $9,035.50 a tonne by 0627 GMT, after hitting
its lowest since Aug. 20 on Monday of $8,975. The contract has
lost 5.1% so far this month.
Asian stocks struggled to shake off contagion fears and
selling pressure persisted amid concern that troubles at
indebted developer China Evergrande could ripple
across the global economy.
Investors were also on alert for a faster pace of stimulus
tightening in the United States, as central bank officials there
entered a two-day meeting that is due to conclude on Wednesday.
"Markets are still waiting for clarity how Evergrande will
be able to manage its $300 billion of liabilities. Tomorrow
focus will shift to the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting with
officials starting to envision how to pare back stimulus," said
commodities broker Anna Stablum of Marex Spectron in a note.
Chinese markets are closed for a holiday and will reopen on
Wednesday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The global world refined copper market showed a deficit of
90,000 tonnes in June, compared with a surplus of 4,000 tonnes
in the prior month, the International Copper Study Group said in
its latest monthly bulletin.
* Aurubis AG, Europe's largest copper producer,
said on Monday its Stolberg copper products plant in Germany
would start resuming some production on Nov. 1.
* LME aluminium edged down 0.3% at $2,854 a tonne,
nickel fell 0.9% to $18,890 a tonne, zinc
advanced 0.1% to $3,018 a tonne and lead increased 0.2%
to $2,160.50 a tonne.
(Reporting by Mai Nguyen in Hanoi; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)