    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

China Evergrande : Disgruntled China Evergrande investors crowd headquarters in protest

09/13/2021 | 06:19am EDT
An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

SHENZHEN, China, Sept 13 (Reuters) - Chaotic scenes erupted at the headquarters of cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group on Monday, as roughly 100 disgruntled investors crowded its lobby to demand repayment of loans and financial products.

Around midday, more than 60 uniformed security personnel formed a wall in front of the main entrances to the glistening tower in the southern boomtown of Shenzhen, where protesters shouted at company representatives.

"A company as big as yours, how much money has been swindled from ordinary people?" a woman said to Du Liang, identified by staff as general manager and legal representative of Evergrande's wealth management division.

In the early hours of Monday, Du read out a proposal for repayments for holders of wealth management products, according to financial media outlet Caixin, but protesters at the company's headquarters appeared to reject it.

"They said repayment would take two years, but there's no real guarantee and I'm worried the company will be bankrupt by the end of the year," said a protester surnamed Wang, who said he works for Evergrande and had invested 100,000 yuan ($15,497) with the company, while his relatives invested about 1 million yuan.

Several protesters said Du had remained in the lobby overnight. He was seen sitting on the ground and slumped against a wall on Monday, visibly exhausted.

Protesters took it in turns to air grievances and at one point a woman in the crowd collapsed.

The mood was tense, with protesters attempting unsuccessfully to push through a security line blocking access to lifts.

"Evergrande, give us our money back!" they chanted.

Three company representatives on the scene, including Du, did not respond to questions from Reuters.

Evergrande's media relations office and police in Shenzhen did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The protest comes amid worries the country's most indebted developer, with liabilities of 1.97 trillion yuan ($305 billion), will be unable to repay investors and that its debt woes could pose systemic risks to China's financial system.

Some videos circulating on Chinese social media on Monday showed what were described as Evergrande-related protests elsewhere in China. Reuters could not immediately verify them.

According to Caixin, Evergrande in the early hours of Monday proposed that investors choose to accept 10% of the principle and interest of the matured product now and the rest via 10% installments quarterly, payment by property assets, or by using the outstanding product value to offset home purchase payments.

On Friday, Evergrande vowed to repay all of its matured wealth management products as soon as possible.

Many buyers of Evergrande-built homes have expressed concern about down-payments made for projects now suspended by the property firm, airing concerns on China's Twitter-like Weibo.

Hundreds of people in recent months have also protested on an online forum set up by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of the Chinese Communist Party, seeking government help.

On Monday, the Shanghai Stock Exchange paused trading in Evergrande's May 2023 bond because of abnormal fluctuations, after it had fallen more than 30% to 53.43 yuan.

($1 = 6.4528 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By David Kirton in Shenzhen Additional reporting by Clare Jim Editing by Anne Marie Roantree, Tony Munroe and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 557 B 71 537 M 71 537 M
Net income 2021 40 318 M 5 183 M 5 183 M
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 113 M 41 113 M
P/E ratio 2021 1,40x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 47 788 M 6 144 M 6 143 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,66x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 3,62 HKD
Average target price 11,43 HKD
Spread / Average Target 216%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-75.70%6 144
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.92%35 904
VONOVIA SE-11.98%35 792
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.44%21 401
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY20.11%15 786
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.07%14 816