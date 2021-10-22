Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Dollar edges lower on Evergrande news; Aussie, kiwi shines

10/22/2021 | 08:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. one dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower on Friday and is set for a second consecutive week of decline as news that heavily indebted property firm China Evergrande Group had averted a default buoyed appetite for risky assets.

With markets nearly discounting the prospects of a first U.S. rate hike by next July in recent days, the dollar has become more sensitive to risk sentiment. Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading just below April highs. [US/]

On a weekly basis though, the antipodean currencies including the Aussie and the kiwi are the clear winners followed by the Norwegian crown as investors pumped money into stocks and high-yielding currencies.

"The winners tell us that risk sentiment is thriving, despite 10- year note yields closing in on April's highs. If higher yields don't damage sentiment, then yields will go on rising," said Kit Juckes, a currency strategist at Societe Generale.

Concerns over Evergrande, the embattled property developer whose liabilities are equal to 2% of China's gross domestic product, had sent investors flocking to the perceived safe-haven currencies like the U.S. dollar and government debt.

Worries of economic contagion have seen swathes of other heavily indebted developers hit with credit rating downgrades.

But days before a deadline that would have plunged the developer into formal default and sent shockwaves through global markets, the company supplied funds to pay interest on a U.S. dollar bond.

"So while this is good news in terms of a formal imminent default being avoided over the weekend, uncertainty is set to remain high until there is further clarity on Evergrande's position and the position of other property companies in China," MUFG strategists said in a daily note.

The dollar index edged 0.1% lower to 93.62, putting it on track for a second straight week of falls.

But the broader market narrative remained supportive of more U.S. dollar gains as rising bond yields on the back of firmer inflation expectations are expected to lend support to the greenback. Yield differentials between comparable U.S. and German debt held at a chunky 177 bps.

Moreover, rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will be among the leaders to tighten monetary policy before other major central banks is also prompting investors like UBS Wealth Management to keep the dollar as its most preferred currency in its portfolio.

Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was at $0.7503, up 0.5% on the day, nearing Thursday's three-month top, as the boost to the China-exposed currency from Evergrande's news was outweighed by action from the Reserve Bank of Australia to stem a bond sell-off, as well as the pause in energy price rises.

The RBA said on Friday it had stepped in to defend its yield target for the first time in eight months, spending A$1 billion ($750 million) to dampen an aggressive bonds sell-off as traders have bet on inflation pulling forward rate hikes.

Elsewhere, the euro was little changed at $1.1639, while the yen wobbled within sight of its multi-year lows, with one dollar worth 113.83 yen, compared with 114.69 earlier in the week, a four-year low.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Chizu Nomiyama)

By Saikat Chatterjee


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
08:28aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar edges lower on Evergrande news; Aussie, kiwi shines
RE
07:58aFANTASIA : Evergrande averting default to do little to revive China property bond sales
RE
07:43aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Factbox-China's indebted property market and the Evergrande crisis
RE
07:41aSTOXX EUROPE 600 : European Bourses Higher Midday on China Property Outlook; Tech Sector G..
MT
07:34aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Factbox-China Evergrande's bond coupon payments through April 2022
RE
07:31aStocks Point to Mixed Open as S&P 500 Futures Rise, Nasdaq Slips on Tech; Europe, Asia ..
MT
07:10aEquities ride tech to third week of gains, dollar dips
RE
07:09aWall Street Uneven Pre-Bell; Futures Mixed, Europe Up, Asia Higher
MT
06:45aChinese property behemoth finds funds to avert default for now - source
RE
06:40aAsian Stock Markets Mixed, Higher After China Evergrande Sidesteps Default
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 393 M 70 393 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 474 M 45 474 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 1,47%
Capitalization 34 059 M 4 381 M 4 380 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,58 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 332%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.68%4 381
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-27.77%36 752
VONOVIA SE-10.11%35 984
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.17%21 195
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY13.15%14 892
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-5.38%14 788