China Evergrande : Dollar holds recent ranges after soft U.S. inflation

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
LONDON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The dollar held recent ranges
against peers on Wednesday after softer-than-expected U.S.
inflation figures tempered immediate expectations about Federal
Reserve tapering while disappointing Chinese data weighed on the
yuan and Aussie.
The dollar index stood at 92.536, about 0.2% lower on
the day from Tuesday, when it dropped following the inflation
data only to recover on haven demand as stocks slid on Wall
Street.
The index has meandered between 92.3 and 92.9 over the past
week as several Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central
bank could reduce its buying of debt securities by the end of
the year, even after a much-weaker-than-expected payrolls report
at the start of the month.
While elevated inflation has kept pressure on policymakers,
data overnight showed the U.S. consumer price index, excluding
the volatile food and energy components, edged up just 0.1% last
month.
The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) holds its monetary
policy meeting next week, with investors keen to find out
whether a tapering announcement will be made.
Tapering tends to benefit the dollar as it suggests the Fed
is one step closer toward tighter monetary policy. It also means
the central bank will be buying fewer debt assets, effectively
reducing the number of dollars in circulation.
"Eventually, inflation numbers provided no answers to the
market's dilemma around the timing of Fed tapering," said
Francesco Pesole, G10 FX strategist at ING in a note to clients.
"The quick reverse in dollar weakness, however, could
suggest that some short delay in the tapering announcement (i.e.
in November instead of September) may not be enough to generate
a sustained dollar downtrend. After all, the dollar has recently
received support from the narrative of a potential combination
of monetary tightening and slowing growth in the medium term: it
is no surprise that a marginal decrease in inflation did very
little to ease such concerns."
One euro bought $1.1816 on Wednesday, mostly flat from the
previous session.
European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks at
the IMFS webinar later in the day.
The dollar slipped slightly to a 3-week low of 109.44 yen
, keeping close to the center of the trading range of
the past two months.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia is more bullish on the
dollar's prospects, predicting that accelerating employment
costs in the United States will keep consumer prices elevated.
"Above-target inflation will prove more persistent than the
FOMC expects," Carol Kong, a strategist at CBA, wrote in a
report.
"The implication is the FOMC will likely need to raise the
Funds rate by more than what markets are currently expecting,
which could support the USD down the track."
Meanwhile, the yuan and the Australian dollar
were knocked lower after Chinese data showed factory
and retail sales growth cooled more sharply than expected last
month.
Adding to the broader China worries in financial markets was
a media report that embattled property developer China
Evergrande Group won't be able to make interest
payments on its debt next week.
The yuan extended its decline for the day to as far as
6.4433 yuan per dollar before trading about 0.1% weaker at
6.4410, threatening to snap a five-day string of gains.
The Aussie sank as low as $0.73015 for the first time in
more than two weeks following China's data, but recovered to be
little changed at $0.7320.
(Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Toby Chopra)