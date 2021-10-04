Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Dollar snaps 2-day losing streak, volatility rises as risk aversion grows

10/04/2021 | 08:25am BST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An employee counts U.S. dollar bills at a money exchange office in central Cairo

*

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday after two consecutive sessions of losses as hedge funds ramped up their holdings as widening concerns about the Chinese property sector and resilient U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of the greenback.

After spending the second quarter of 2021 on the back foot the dollar has received a fresh boost in recent weeks, climbing to its highest levels in a year against its rivals last week as top investment banks have revised up their forecasts.

Citigroup strategists expect more upside in the dollar due to challenges in the Chinese real estate sector, higher U.S. yields not driven by a global economic recovery and the negative impact for energy importers.

Shares in embattled developer China Evergrande were halted in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves about the possibility of contagion.

The dollar's gains were more pronounced against some of its top rivals with the greenback scaling a 14-month high on the euro and a 19-month peak versus the yen last week as markets reckoned U.S. interest rates could rise ahead of global peers.

In early London trading on Monday, the euro dipped back below $1.16 and at $1.1598 is not far from last week's trough at $1.1563. Versus a basket of its rivals, the dollar edged 0.1% higher at 94.04, breaking a two-day losing streak. The offshore yuan weakened about 0.3%.

Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge funds have increased their dollar holdings against its rivals to its highest levels since November 2019.

The dollar's gains has also infused life in the moribund currency volatility markets with a gauge measuring daily swings rising to its highest levels in 2-1/2 months at 6.2%.

With Chinese markets shut for a holiday, traders attention will be firmly focused on monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday that analysts believe will pave the way for U.S. policymakers to strike a more hawkish tone. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury debt were holding near their highest levels in more than three months at 1.47%.

Friday's U.S. labor data is expected to show continued improvement in the job market, with a forecast for 460,000 jobs to have been added in September - enough to keep the Federal Reserve on course to begin tapering before year's end.

"The market senses that if U.S. employment data stay robust in coming months, Fed rate hikes may not be too far behind an end to tapering in 2022," Credit Suisse strategists said in a quarterly outlook note.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Tom Westbrook in SINGAPORE; editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.91% 2.95 End-of-day quote.-80.20%
CHINA EVERGRANDE NEW ENERGY VEHICLE GROUP LIMITED -9.85% 3.02 End-of-day quote.-90.00%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
08:25aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Dollar snaps 2-day losing streak, volatility rises as risk aversion gro..
RE
08:12aSouth Africa's rand falls as China Evergrande anxiety saps risk appetite
RE
08:03aMARKETMIND : Emerging Britain
RE
07:40aJapan shares end lower on China worries ahead of new govt formation
RE
07:38aHopson Development Eyes Controlling Stake in Evergrande Property Services for $5 Billio..
MT
07:34aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Online trading firm Plus500 raises full-year forecast again
RE
06:54aAsian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
06:52aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Asian shares wobble as Evergrande, inflation worries hit confidence
RE
06:09aHong Kong shares fall as investors jittery, Evergrande suspends trading
RE
05:36aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Steady Start in Prospect Despite Inflation, Evergrande Worries
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 289 M 51 943 M
Net income 2021 5 323 M 684 M 505 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 407 M 33 555 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,37x
Yield 2021 1,29%
Capitalization 38 943 M 5 002 M 3 696 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,72x
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 18,6%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 2,95 HKD
Average target price 11,13 HKD
Spread / Average Target 277%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-80.20%5 002
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-25.75%37 347
VONOVIA SE-11.68%35 198
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.26%21 117
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.63%15 535
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY11.84%14 706