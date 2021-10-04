China Evergrande : Dollar snaps 2-day losing streak, volatility rises as risk aversion grows

*
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E
Oct 4 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher on Monday after
two consecutive sessions of losses as hedge funds ramped up
their holdings as widening concerns about the Chinese property
sector and resilient U.S. Treasury yields boosted the appeal of
the greenback.
After spending the second quarter of 2021 on the back foot
the dollar has received a fresh boost in recent weeks, climbing
to its highest levels in a year against its rivals last
week as top investment banks have revised up their forecasts.
Citigroup strategists expect more upside in the dollar due
to challenges in the Chinese real estate sector, higher U.S.
yields not driven by a global economic recovery and the negative
impact for energy importers.
Shares in embattled developer China Evergrande
were halted in Hong Kong, rekindling market nerves about the
possibility of contagion.
The dollar's gains were more pronounced against some of its
top rivals with the greenback scaling a 14-month high on the
euro and a 19-month peak versus the yen last week as markets
reckoned U.S. interest rates could rise ahead of global peers.
In early London trading on Monday, the euro dipped
back below $1.16 and at $1.1598 is not far from last week's
trough at $1.1563. Versus a basket of its rivals, the dollar
edged 0.1% higher at 94.04, breaking a two-day losing streak.
The offshore yuan weakened about 0.3%.
Latest weekly positioning data showed hedge
funds have increased their dollar holdings against its rivals to
its highest levels since November 2019.
The dollar's gains has also infused life in the moribund
currency volatility markets with a gauge measuring daily swings
rising to its highest levels in 2-1/2 months at 6.2%.
With Chinese markets shut for a holiday, traders attention
will be firmly focused on monthly U.S. jobs data on Friday that
analysts believe will pave the way for U.S. policymakers to
strike a more hawkish tone. Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury debt were holding near their highest levels
in more than three months at 1.47%.
Friday's U.S. labor data is expected to show continued
improvement in the job market, with a forecast for 460,000 jobs
to have been added in September - enough to keep the Federal
Reserve on course to begin tapering before year's end.
"The market senses that if U.S. employment data stay robust
in coming months, Fed rate hikes may not be too far behind an
end to tapering in 2022," Credit Suisse strategists said in a
quarterly outlook note.
(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; additional reporting by Tom
Westbrook in SINGAPORE; editing by Alex Richardson)