China Evergrande : Evergrande Property's Hong Kong IPO raises $1.8 billion - sources

Half the funds raised will go to the company with the other half earmarked for its debt-laden parent China Evergrande Group.

The sale of 1.621 billion shares, equivalent to a 15% stake, was priced at HK$8.80, compared to a marketed range of HK$8.5 to $9.75 each, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information has not yet been made public.

Evergrande Property Services declined to comment.

A greenshoe option also exists, which if exercised would take the size of the stake sold to 17%.

Evergrande, China's second-biggest and most indebted property developer with some $124 billion in borrowings as of June, has been scrambling for cash as Beijing tackles what it considers excessive borrowing in the sector with new debt-ratio caps.

It recently raised $555 million in a secondary share sale, but this month decided to give up on plan to inject most of its property assets into a Shenzhen company after it failed to get off the ground for four years.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

