CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : Evergrande Property's Hong Kong IPO raises $1.8 billion - sources

11/26/2020 | 12:46am EST
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Evergrande Property Services Group's initial public offering in Hong Kong has raised HK$14.3 billion ($1.8 billion), with stock sold at the lower end of the price range, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Half the funds raised will go to the company with the other half earmarked for its debt-laden parent China Evergrande Group.

The sale of 1.621 billion shares, equivalent to a 15% stake, was priced at HK$8.80, compared to a marketed range of HK$8.5 to $9.75 each, the sources said, declining to be identified as the information has not yet been made public.

Evergrande Property Services declined to comment.

A greenshoe option also exists, which if exercised would take the size of the stake sold to 17%.

Evergrande, China's second-biggest and most indebted property developer with some $124 billion in borrowings as of June, has been scrambling for cash as Beijing tackles what it considers excessive borrowing in the sector with new debt-ratio caps.

It recently raised $555 million in a secondary share sale, but this month decided to give up on plan to inject most of its property assets into a Shenzhen company after it failed to get off the ground for four years.

(Reporting by Clare Jim and Scott Murdoch in Hong Kong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Clare Jim and Scott Murdoch


© Reuters 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 647 B 83 480 M 83 480 M
Net income 2020 33 544 M 4 328 M 4 328 M
Net Debt 2020 619 B 79 810 M 79 810 M
P/E ratio 2020 5,98x
Yield 2020 7,19%
Capitalization 207 B 26 670 M 26 671 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,28x
EV / Sales 2021 0,88x
Nbr of Employees 131 615
Free-Float 14,9%
EPS Revisions
