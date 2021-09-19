China Evergrande : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped developer China
Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its
wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main
Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said.
Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the
throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17
that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders
and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of $83.5 million
due on Thursday.
The company said in a WeChat post dated Saturday that
investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for
physical assets should contact their investment consultants or
visit local offices.
Financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday that an
estimated 40 billion yuan ($6 billion) in Evergrande wealth
management products are outstanding. Such products are typically
held by retail investors.
Specific payment methods and details are subject to local
conditions, a customer service representative told Reuters on
Sunday.
According to a proposal seen earlier by Reuters that
Evergrande did not confirm, wealth management product investors
can choose from discounted apartments, office, retail space or
car parks for repayment.
Earlier this month, a stock exchange filing showed that
Evergrande had repaid https://www.reuters.com/business/fitch-downgrades-china-evergrande-sees-probable-default-2021-09-08
219.5 million yuan in overdue debts due to supplier Skshu Paint
Co Ltd in the form of apartments in three unfinished
property projects.
On Sept. 10, Evergrande had vowed to repay https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-idUSL1N2QC0Q9
all of its matured wealth management products as soon as
possible.
($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Min Zhang and
Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)