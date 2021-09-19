Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 09/17
2.54 HKD   -3.42%
02:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property
RE
09/17Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
09/17Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with property

09/19/2021 | 02:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: An exterior view of China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong

BEIJING, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Cash-strapped developer China Evergrande Group has begun repaying investors in its wealth management products with real estate, a unit of its main Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd unit said.

Evergrande, with over $300 billion in liabilities, is in the throes of a liquidity crisis https://www.reuters.com/business/exclusive-china-evergrandes-lenders-weigh-up-loan-losses-rolling-over-credit-2021-09-17 that has left it racing to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers. It has a bond interest payment of $83.5 million due on Thursday.

The company said in a WeChat post dated Saturday that investors interested in redeeming wealth management products for physical assets should contact their investment consultants or visit local offices.

Financial news outlet Caixin reported on Sunday that an estimated 40 billion yuan ($6 billion) in Evergrande wealth management products are outstanding. Such products are typically held by retail investors.

Specific payment methods and details are subject to local conditions, a customer service representative told Reuters on Sunday.

According to a proposal seen earlier by Reuters that Evergrande did not confirm, wealth management product investors can choose from discounted apartments, office, retail space or car parks for repayment.

Earlier this month, a stock exchange filing showed that Evergrande had repaid https://www.reuters.com/business/fitch-downgrades-china-evergrande-sees-probable-default-2021-09-08 219.5 million yuan in overdue debts due to supplier Skshu Paint Co Ltd in the form of apartments in three unfinished property projects.

On Sept. 10, Evergrande had vowed to repay https://www.reuters.com/article/china-evergrande-debt-idUSL1N2QC0Q9 all of its matured wealth management products as soon as possible.

($1 = 6.4655 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru and Min Zhang and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -3.42% 2.54 End-of-day quote.-82.95%
SKSHU PAINT CO.,LTD. -3.62% 106.02 End-of-day quote.-2.03%
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
02:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors with prop..
RE
09/17Analysis-Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
09/17Investors brace for a great fall in China
RE
09/17CHINA EVERGRANDE : Shares fall on fears over China, U.S. taxes, central bank pol..
RE
09/17CHINA EVERGRANDE : World shares fall on fears over China, U.S. taxes, central ba..
RE
09/17AMUNDI : Cuts Exposure To Evergrande Group
MT
09/17EXCLUSIVE : China Evergrande's lenders weigh up loan losses, rolling over credit..
RE
09/17GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ryanair, Ford, Apple, Alphabet, Gap...
09/17European fund giant Amundi says has $25 million China Evergrande exposure
RE
09/17CHINA EVERGRANDE : Evergrande, global growth worries dampen stocks
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 330 M 70 330 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 105 M 41 105 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 531 M 4 309 M 4 309 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,54 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 340%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.95%4 309
VONOVIA SE-11.45%35 735
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%33 249
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.71%21 286
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.94%15 497
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.75%14 083