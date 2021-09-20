China Evergrande : Evergrande chairman confident company will 'walk out of its darkest moment'

BEIJING, Sept 21 (Reuters) - China Evergrande Group
is confident the company will "walk out of its darkest
moment", the debt-laden property developer's chairman said in a
letter to staff on Tuesday, as nervous global investors fretted
about default risks.
In the letter that coincided with China's mid-autumn
festival, Hui Ka Yuan, expressed appreciation for the hard work
of employees and said Evergrande will deliver property projects
as pledged, fulfil responsibilities to property buyers,
investors, partners and financial institutions.
The nation's second-largest developer, saddled with more
than $300 billion in liabilities equivalent to 2% of China's
gross domestic product, is scrambling to raise funds to pay its
many lenders and suppliers as it tries to stem a liquidity
crisis from tipping it into a collapse.
"I firmly believe that with your concerted effort and hard
work, Energrande will walk out of its darkest moment, resume
full-scale constructions as soon as possible and achieve the
pivotal target of delivering the property projects as pledged,"
said Hui.
Hui did not elaborate how the company could achieve these
objectives.
Its Hong Kong listed shares last traded down 3% at
HK$2.21 around 0318 GMT, having tumbled 84% so far this year.
Evergrande's debt woes have spread turmoil in global financial
markets as investors fear contagion could wreak havoc on the
world economy.
