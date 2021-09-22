Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : Evergrande debt troubles seem particular to China -U.S. Fed's Powell

09/22/2021 | 04:49pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Chair Powell testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday that the debt problems of property developer Evergrande seem particular to China and that he did not see a parallel with the U.S. corporate sector.

A potential default by Evergrande, Asia's biggest junk-bond issuer, drove a steep selloff on Wall Street and widened spreads on U.S. high-yield bonds on Monday, although markets have steadied since then.

"In terms of the implications for us, there's not a lot of direct United States exposure. The big Chinese banks are not tremendously exposed, but you would worry it would affect global financial conditions through global confidence channels and that kind of thing," Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy meeting. "But I wouldn't draw a parallel to the United States corporate sector."

He added that with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year, the Fed was concerned about a wave of defaults by highly leveraged companies, noting that did not materialize to a significant extent because of the U.S. CARES Act and action by the central bank. Currently, corporate default rates are "very, very low," he said.

As for Evergrande, Powell said China has very high debt for an emerging market economy and that its government put new strictures in place for highly leveraged companies.

Evergrande on Wednesday said it agreed to settle interest payments on a domestic bond, while the Chinese central bank injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing investors' fears of imminent contagion that had pressured equities and other riskier assets at the start of the week.

(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by Leslie Adler and Marguerita Choy)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.17% 0.7241 Delayed Quote.-5.64%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.26% 1.362 Delayed Quote.-0.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.32% 0.78292 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.25% 1.1691 Delayed Quote.-4.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.13% 0.01355 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.06% 0.70059 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
S&P 500 0.95% 4395.64 Delayed Quote.16.02%
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 283 M 70 283 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 396 M 45 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,31x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 29 967 M 3 849 M 3 849 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,27 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 392%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
