China Evergrande : Evergrande debt troubles seem particular to China -U.S. Fed's Powell

Sept 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell
said on Wednesday that the debt problems of property developer
Evergrande seem particular to China and that he did not see a
parallel with the U.S. corporate sector.
A potential default by Evergrande, Asia's biggest
junk-bond issuer, drove a steep selloff on Wall Street and
widened spreads on U.S. high-yield bonds on Monday, although
markets have steadied since then.
"In terms of the implications for us, there's not a lot of
direct United States exposure. The big Chinese banks are not
tremendously exposed, but you would worry it would affect global
financial conditions through global confidence channels and that
kind of thing," Powell told reporters after the Fed's policy
meeting. "But I wouldn't draw a parallel to the United States
corporate sector."
He added that with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic
last year, the Fed was concerned about a wave of defaults by
highly leveraged companies, noting that did not materialize to a
significant extent because of the U.S. CARES Act and action by
the central bank. Currently, corporate default rates are "very,
very low," he said.
As for Evergrande, Powell said China has very high debt for
an emerging market economy and that its government put new
strictures in place for highly leveraged companies.
Evergrande on Wednesday said it agreed to settle interest
payments on a domestic bond, while the Chinese central bank
injected cash into the banking system, temporarily soothing
investors' fears of imminent contagion that had pressured
equities and other riskier assets at the start of the week.
