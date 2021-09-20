Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lower

09/20/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling hit a one-month low against the dollar on Monday as a global sell-off prompted by China's struggling Evergrande hit risk-oriented currencies while uncertainties about the Bank of England's monetary policy and surging gas prices also weighed.

At 0827 GMT, the pound [GBP=D3] was about 0.5% lower against the dollar at $1.3662, its lowest level since Aug. 23. Versus the euro [GBPEUR=], sterling was down 0.32% at 0.8561 pence, a low not reached since Sept. 9.

A sell-off in Asia where the world's most indebted property developer China's Evergrande plunged to over 11-year lows spread to Europe with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 1.90% and London's FTSE 100 1.55%.

Investors turned to the safe haven of the greenback which firmed to a four-week high, with the dollar index reaching 93.4.

"What we are seeing is all risk currencies taking a hit across the board", said Jeremy Stretch, head of G10 FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets.

He added that domestic factors were also at play for the British currency, with the surge in gas prices causing an additional headwind.

Britain is considering offering state-backed loans to energy firms after wholesale gas prices soared, prompting big suppliers to ask for support from the government to cover the cost of taking on customers from companies that have gone bust.

Another headache for traders were the uncertainties linked to what could emerge about the future of monetary policy at the Bank of England meeting on Thursday.

"The market had been expecting a relatively hawkish" tone from the BoE, Stretch said, adding that risks to the economic recovery have been creeping up recently and that investors might reconsider long bets on a strengthening currency.

BoE rate-setters who may be tempted to vote next week for an early end to their COVID-19 stimulus plans are likely to hold off for now, with a slowing economy but surging inflation making for a tricky backdrop.

Last month, Michael Saunders was the only Monetary Policy Committee member to vote for an early end to the British central bank's purchases of government bonds, on the basis that continued buying risked a more aggressive tightening of monetary policy in future.

Since then, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey revealed that four of the eight MPC members who voted last month - himself included - thought some initial conditions had been met to begin exploring the possibility of raising interest rates.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Julien Ponthus


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
05:03aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Global sell-off, BoE uncertainty, gas prices push sterling lo..
RE
04:47aHong Kong shares, yuan battered by plunging property stocks
RE
04:45aFutures fall over 1% on growth worries, focus turns to Fed
RE
04:37aCHINA EVERGRANDE : World shares at one-month low, default fears stalk China Ever..
RE
04:33aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Shares slide as default risks haunt Evergrande
RE
03:55aGerman shares slump 2%, European index hits two-month lows
RE
03:34aTAKE FIVE : Bring out the central bank heavies
RE
03:24aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Copper falls on firm dollar, Evergrande debt crisis
RE
03:16aAustralia shares post worst session in 7 months on weaker commodity prices
RE
02:27aSHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE B SHARES IND : China's Central Bank Injects Another $15...
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 279 M 70 279 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 075 M 41 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 33 531 M 4 309 M 4 306 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,54 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 340%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.95%4 309
VONOVIA SE-11.45%35 735
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%28 680
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.71%21 286
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY17.94%15 497
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.75%14 083