  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  China Evergrande Group
  News
  Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
China Evergrande : Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses

09/21/2021 | 12:12am EDT
* Spot gold may retest support at $1,744/oz- technicals

* Gold skewed to downside long-term as Fed normalizes policy-analyst

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as cautious investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's guidance for tapering and interest rate hikes, while risk-off sentiment stoked by China Evergrande's debt woes limited declines in the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,762.08 per ounce by 0340 GMT.

Prices recovered from a more than one-month low of $1,741.86 on Monday as concerns over the fallout from property developer Evergrande's solvency issues spooked stock markets worldwide and drove investors to safe-haven assets.

U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,763.70.

Bullion is considered as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement likely to result from the widespread stimulus. A hawkish move by the Fed would diminish gold's appeal, while an eventual interest rate hike would also raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.

"In the short term, we might see a little bit more upside in gold on the basis that the growth outlook is being reassessed due to the potential knock-on effects of Evergrande situation on China's growth," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.

"But in the longer term, they're still skewed to the downside because we're going to continue to see the Fed wanting to push towards normalizing monetary policy, which typically is not a good environment for gold."

The Fed is likely to provide an outlook on how soon and how often they think the economy will need interest rate rises over the next three years at their policy meeting on Wednesday.

On the technicals front, spot gold may retest a support at $1,744, a break below could cause a fall into the $1,724-$1,736 range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

Silver edged up 0.1% to $22.27 per ounce.

Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,895.82, after slumping to its lowest level since June 2020 on Monday. Platinum gained 0.7% to $917.12.

(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 283 M 70 283 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 311 M 311 M
Net Debt 2021 353 B 45 396 M 45 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 1,67%
Capitalization 30 099 M 3 865 M 3 866 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-84.70%3 865
VONOVIA SE-11.45%35 735
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-33.55%28 680
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE20.71%21 286
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY16.06%15 497
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-9.85%14 083