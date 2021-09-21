China Evergrande : Gold edges lower on Fed meeting jitters; Evergrande woes limit losses

* Spot gold may retest support at $1,744/oz- technicals
* Gold skewed to downside long-term as Fed normalizes
policy-analyst
Sept 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, as
cautious investors braced for the U.S. Federal Reserve's
guidance for tapering and interest rate hikes, while risk-off
sentiment stoked by China Evergrande's debt woes limited
declines in the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,762.08 per ounce by 0340
GMT.
Prices recovered from a more than one-month low of $1,741.86
on Monday as concerns over the fallout from property developer
Evergrande's solvency issues spooked stock markets
worldwide and drove investors to safe-haven assets.
U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,763.70.
Bullion is considered as a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement likely to result from the widespread
stimulus. A hawkish move by the Fed would diminish gold's
appeal, while an eventual interest rate hike would also raise
the opportunity cost of holding the non-interest bearing asset.
"In the short term, we might see a little bit more upside in
gold on the basis that the growth outlook is being reassessed
due to the potential knock-on effects of Evergrande situation on
China's growth," IG Market analyst Kyle Rodda said.
"But in the longer term, they're still skewed to the
downside because we're going to continue to see the Fed wanting
to push towards normalizing monetary policy, which typically is
not a good environment for gold."
The Fed is likely to provide an outlook on how soon and how
often they think the economy will need interest rate rises over
the next three years at their policy meeting on Wednesday.
On the technicals front, spot gold may retest a support at
$1,744, a break below could cause a fall into the $1,724-$1,736
range, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
Silver edged up 0.1% to $22.27 per ounce.
Palladium rose 0.5% to $1,895.82, after slumping to
its lowest level since June 2020 on Monday. Platinum
gained 0.7% to $917.12.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips and Rashmi Aich)