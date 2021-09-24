Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appeal

09/24/2021 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.8% on Thursday

* Platinum heads for biggest weekly gain in six

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday after falling 1% in the previous session, as concerns over China Evergrande's debt woes drove some investors towards safe-haven bullion while a weaker dollar also lifted the metal's allure for holders of other currencies.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,752.20 per ounce, as of 0349 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 11 at $1,737.46 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,752.00.

But, U.S. Federal Reserve's signal on an earlier-than-expected rate hike kept gold prices on track for a weekly decline.

A hike in interest rates translate to higher opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

"Asian investors could be building gold to protect against undesirable developments in the Evergrande saga over the weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia Pacific at OANDA said, adding that gold is likely to trade in a $1,740-$1,780 range in the near-term.

Though risk appetite drove gains on the Wall Street, Asian stock markets were on edge as investors fretted over the fate of debt-laden property developer China Evergrande as an interest payment deadline approached.

Meanwhile, the dollar index languished near a one-week low touched on Thursday.

"With global central banks pretty much committing now to a dynamic taper that brings forward rate hikes and that should ultimately be negative for gold," Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management said.

The Bank of England said on Thursday the case for higher interest rates "appeared to have strengthened."

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.8% to 992.65 tonnes on Thursday from 1,000.79 tonnes on Wednesday.

Silver climbed 0.8% to $22.67 per ounce and was up 1.2% for the week so far.

Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,996.94, though was on track for a third straight weekly decline.

Platinum slipped 0.7% to $982.47. The metal, however, was headed for a 4.3% weekly gain, its biggest in six weeks. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:02aChina's Central Bank Injects $71.2 Billion in Short-Term Liquidity
MT
12:59aChina blue chip shares rise on consumer boost; property sector slips
RE
12:42aFears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline passes
RE
12:38aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Struggle as Update on Evergrande Awaited
DJ
12:29aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appe..
RE
12:15aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Tin prices hit record highs on falling inventories
RE
09/23Analysis-For Xi and China Evergrande, a delicate balancing act
RE
09/23CHINA EVERGRANDE : Australia, NZ dollars dodge bears for now, bonds mauled
RE
09/23Asian stock markets jittery as China woes sap confidence
RE
09/23CHINA EVERGRANDE : shares slide 6% in early trade
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 319 M 70 319 M
Net income 2021 9 085 M 1 167 M 1 167 M
Net Debt 2021 354 B 45 426 M 45 426 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,89x
Yield 2021 1,42%
Capitalization 35 247 M 4 528 M 4 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 15,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,67 HKD
Average target price 11,18 HKD
Spread / Average Target 319%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-82.08%4 528
VONOVIA SE-9.47%36 532
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-28.40%34 889
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 358
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY15.18%14 893
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-7.00%14 107