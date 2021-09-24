China Evergrande : Gold prices firm as soft dollar, Evergrande crisis lift safe-haven appeal

* Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust fell 0.8% on Thursday
* Platinum heads for biggest weekly gain in six
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices firmed on Friday after
falling 1% in the previous session, as concerns over China
Evergrande's debt woes drove some investors towards safe-haven
bullion while a weaker dollar also lifted the metal's allure for
holders of other currencies.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,752.20 per ounce, as of
0349 GMT, after hitting its lowest since Aug. 11 at $1,737.46 on
Thursday. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $1,752.00.
But, U.S. Federal Reserve's signal on an
earlier-than-expected rate hike kept gold prices on track for a
weekly decline.
A hike in interest rates translate to higher opportunity
cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
"Asian investors could be building gold to protect against
undesirable developments in the Evergrande saga over the
weekend," Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Asia
Pacific at OANDA said, adding that gold is likely to trade in a
$1,740-$1,780 range in the near-term.
Though risk appetite drove gains on the Wall Street, Asian
stock markets were on edge as investors fretted over the fate of
debt-laden property developer China Evergrande as an interest
payment deadline approached.
Meanwhile, the dollar index languished near a
one-week low touched on Thursday.
"With global central banks pretty much committing now to a
dynamic taper that brings forward rate hikes and that should
ultimately be negative for gold," Stephen Innes, managing
partner at SPI Asset Management said.
The Bank of England said on Thursday the case for higher
interest rates "appeared to have strengthened."
Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.8% to 992.65 tonnes
on Thursday from 1,000.79 tonnes on Wednesday.
Silver climbed 0.8% to $22.67 per ounce and was up
1.2% for the week so far.
Palladium rose 0.7% to $1,996.94, though was on track
for a third straight weekly decline.
Platinum slipped 0.7% to $982.47. The metal, however,
was headed for a 4.3% weekly gain, its biggest in six weeks.
(Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)