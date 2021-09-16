China Evergrande : HK stocks drop 2% to 2021 low on Evergrande contagion fears

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong equities dropped
about 2% on Thursday to the lowest this year, and China shares
sank, as investors dumped property and consumer stocks amid
fears China Evergrande Group's financial woes could ripple
through the broader economy.
** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2% to
24,538.82 points by lunch break, the lowest level since early
November. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost
2.1%.
** In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%,
to 4,831.06 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index
declined 0.7% to 3,631.45 points.
** Evergrande shares tumbled 8.5% to the lowest in
a decade, as a liquidity crisis at the debt-laden developer
worsens.
** Its main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd, applied
to suspend trading of its onshore corporate bonds
following a downgrade, a move that some analysts think
foreshadows a default.
** Investors rushed to sell shares of other property
developers, as Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday that
Evergrande's crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader
Chinese property sector.
** Hong Kong's property subindex slumped nearly 4%,
while China's CSI Real Estate Index dropped 2.4%.
** Beijing has unleashed a series of crackdowns on
industries ranging from technology to private tutoring.
Investors see the property sector also in China's regulatory
crosshairs.
** "The investment lens through which global investors
evaluate opportunities in China has changed and the strategies
deployed towards investing in the Middle Kingdom need to adapt
accordingly," wrote Norman Vilamin, CIO of Wealth Management at
Union Bancaire Privee (UBP).
** Rating agency Fitch has also warned that an Evergrande
default could expose numerous sectors to heightened credit risk.
** Hong Kong's consumer discretionary sector
tumbled nearly 3% while healthcare stocks dropped more
than 2%.
(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)