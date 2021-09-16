Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. China Evergrande Group
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3333   KYG2119W1069

CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP

(3333)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Evergrande : HK stocks drop 2% to 2021 low on Evergrande contagion fears

09/16/2021 | 01:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SHANGHAI, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong equities dropped about 2% on Thursday to the lowest this year, and China shares sank, as investors dumped property and consumer stocks amid fears China Evergrande Group's financial woes could ripple through the broader economy.

** Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2% to 24,538.82 points by lunch break, the lowest level since early November. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 2.1%.

** In China, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7%, to 4,831.06 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.7% to 3,631.45 points.

** Evergrande shares tumbled 8.5% to the lowest in a decade, as a liquidity crisis at the debt-laden developer worsens.

** Its main unit, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd, applied to suspend trading of its onshore corporate bonds following a downgrade, a move that some analysts think foreshadows a default.

** Investors rushed to sell shares of other property developers, as Goldman Sachs said in a note on Wednesday that Evergrande's crisis could pose spillover risks to the broader Chinese property sector.

** Hong Kong's property subindex slumped nearly 4%, while China's CSI Real Estate Index dropped 2.4%.

** Beijing has unleashed a series of crackdowns on industries ranging from technology to private tutoring. Investors see the property sector also in China's regulatory crosshairs.

** "The investment lens through which global investors evaluate opportunities in China has changed and the strategies deployed towards investing in the Middle Kingdom need to adapt accordingly," wrote Norman Vilamin, CIO of Wealth Management at Union Bancaire Privee (UBP).

** Rating agency Fitch has also warned that an Evergrande default could expose numerous sectors to heightened credit risk.

** Hong Kong's consumer discretionary sector tumbled nearly 3% while healthcare stocks dropped more than 2%. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
All news about CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
01:20aCHINA EVERGRANDE : HK stocks drop 2% to 2021 low on Evergrande contagion fears
RE
12:15aExplainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
RE
09/15Evergrande Unit Halts Bond Trading After Rating Downgrade; Shares Tank 7% to ..
MT
09/15CHINA EVERGRANDE : MEDIA-Evergrande hopes to placate investors with $3 mln purch..
RE
09/15CHINA EVERGRANDE : Asian shares fall again, dollar drifts
RE
09/15CHINA EVERGRANDE : onshore bond trading suspended after downgrade
RE
09/15S&P 500, Dow gain on factory data, strong oil prices
RE
09/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Apple, The Boeing Company, AT&T, Activision Bli..
09/15CHINA EVERGRANDE : German minister says sees no immediate need to act on Evergra..
RE
09/15JACK MA : China's Wanda raises nearly $6 bln for commercial property management ..
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 547 B 70 345 M 70 345 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 320 B 41 135 M 41 135 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37 095 M 4 767 M 4 767 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,65x
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 163 119
Free-Float 14,3%
Chart CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Duration : Period :
China Evergrande Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 2,81 HKD
Average target price 11,28 HKD
Spread / Average Target 301%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hai Jun Xia Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Shou Ming Shi President
Da Rong Pan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ka Yan Hui Chairman
Dong Feng Chen Head-Information
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-81.14%4 767
VONOVIA SE-11.71%35 867
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.78%34 329
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.31%21 535
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY18.96%15 639
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-4.97%14 837